No. 17 Baylor takes down Iowa State on the road to open conference play

AMES, IA ( FOX 44 ) — For the first time since 2016, the Baylor Bears walked away from Jack Trice Stadium with a win on Saturday, 31-24.

The first half started with the Bears opening the scoring with a familiar connection. Blake Shapen’s 12-yard TD pass to Ben Sims with 8:40 remaining in the first quarter began a solid day for a Bears passing attack that was non-existent on the road in Provo.

Iowa State answered with a touchdown pass of their own with Hunter Dekkers connecting with Irehl Brock for the 2-yard score to tie the game at seven heading into the second quarter.

Baylor then jumped out to a 17-7 lead after Linebacker Dillon Doyle entered the game on offense and caught his first touchdown since October 16th, 2021 against BYU. However, the Cyclones responded with a 24-yard touchdown pass with under a minute to go in the half and Baylor took a 17-14 lead into the break.

The Bears came out with a sense of urgency in the second half, an encouraging sign for the young team. Baylor built a two touchdown lead and the defense held strong to close out an entertaining early window game in Ames.

Quarterback Blake Shapen finished the day 19/26 for 238 yards through the air and three touchdowns.

The No. 17 Baylor Bears now return home for a Big-12 championship game rematch against No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 1st.

