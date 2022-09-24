ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

No. 17 Baylor takes down Iowa State on the road to open conference play

By Parker Rehm
 2 days ago

AMES, IA ( FOX 44 ) — For the first time since 2016, the Baylor Bears walked away from Jack Trice Stadium with a win on Saturday, 31-24.

The first half started with the Bears opening the scoring with a familiar connection. Blake Shapen’s 12-yard TD pass to Ben Sims with 8:40 remaining in the first quarter began a solid day for a Bears passing attack that was non-existent on the road in Provo.

Iowa State answered with a touchdown pass of their own with Hunter Dekkers connecting with Irehl Brock for the 2-yard score to tie the game at seven heading into the second quarter.

Baylor then jumped out to a 17-7 lead after Linebacker Dillon Doyle entered the game on offense and caught his first touchdown since October 16th, 2021 against BYU. However, the Cyclones responded with a 24-yard touchdown pass with under a minute to go in the half and Baylor took a 17-14 lead into the break.

The Bears came out with a sense of urgency in the second half, an encouraging sign for the young team. Baylor built a two touchdown lead and the defense held strong to close out an entertaining early window game in Ames.

Quarterback Blake Shapen finished the day 19/26 for 238 yards through the air and three touchdowns.

The No. 17 Baylor Bears now return home for a Big-12 championship game rematch against No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 1st.

Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baylor professor uses lithophane to help blind students

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Chemistry is a hands on and visual subject, so for those who are visually impaired, there can be some challenges. A professor at Baylor has come up with a way for everyone to access images regardless of their abilities. Using lithophane allows everyone to access the exact same data whether […]
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Two dead, one hurt, one arrested after Robinson crash

Robinson, Tx (FOX 44) – Two people are dead, one person was injured, and a 40-year-old man has been arrested following a Sunday afternoon traffic crash in Robinson. Police Chief Richard Andreucci confirmed that Bobbie Daniel Molina has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash which occurred about 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of South Loop 340 – near South 12th Street.
ROBINSON, TX
