Read full article on original website
Related
Former West Virginia ALF-CIO president Jim Bowen dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Former president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, Jim Bowen, has died. According to a press release from the West Virginia AFL-CIO, Bowen died at the age of 87. “I struggle to put into words how important Jim Bowen has been to the labor movement here in West Virginia,” said WV AFL-CIO President Josh […]
WOWK
Good Day at 4: West Virginia man takes on American Idol
BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man is shooting for the stars, as he prepares to meet the judges of American Idol, face-to-face. We had the chance to speak with Kamron Lawson from Beckley West Virginia, ahead of this once in a lifetime opportunity.
Comments / 0