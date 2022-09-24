CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Former president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, Jim Bowen, has died. According to a press release from the West Virginia AFL-CIO, Bowen died at the age of 87. “I struggle to put into words how important Jim Bowen has been to the labor movement here in West Virginia,” said WV AFL-CIO President Josh […]

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO