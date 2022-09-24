Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Woman Charged With Wanton Endangerment
A Cadiz woman was charged after an argument with another woman on Shady Lane in Trigg County Wednesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says 34-year-old Ashley McAdams was in an argument with a woman over children when she accelerated her vehicle and struck a vehicle the woman was next to.
wkdzradio.com
Catalytic Converter Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a catalytic converter was removed from a Dodge Ram 1500 at Brandon’s Towing around 5 am. No arrest has been made but the report lists charges as theft by unlawful taking and...
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash
A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
k105.com
Caneyville man with lengthy arrest history nabbed by Morgantown PD riding motorcycle stolen from Grayson Co.
A Caneyville man with a lengthy arrest history has been nabbed in Morgantown riding a motorcycle stolen from Grayson County. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Wednesday night, Morgantown officers conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle, being driven by 40-year-old Jody E. Embry, near the intersection of South Tyler Street and Porter Street.
KFVS12
Stolen vehicle under investigation in Lyon County
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two vehicles. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he interviewed a suspect in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, September 20 after one of the vehicles was recovered last week in Caldwell County. The...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Woman
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a woman and a child on O’Neal Avenue Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the home for a disturbance and found 31-year-old Coty Flynn had picked up a woman and body slammed her causing her to lose consciousness. During...
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged After Oak Grove Traffic Stop
A traffic stop on Golden Pond Avenue in Oak Grove led to charges for a man and woman Wednesday. Oak Grove Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Kainoa Correa and he failed to stop right away then a passenger in the vehicle 36-year-old Tiffany Luna got out and fled on foot.
WBKO
Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)
WBKO
WKU police investigating theft on campus
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Police are asking for your help identifying a person they believe committed a theft on campus. If you recognize the person in this story, please call WKU Police at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. As always, you can remain anonymous.
WSMV
MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police continue investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night. The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of TorbettStreet around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.
14news.com
Firefighters investigating 2 Muhlenberg Co. fires
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters with the Greenville Fire Department were called to a house fire Saturday. They say it happened on Ash Street just inside the Central City limits. Greenville fire officials say they were called out to help. Officials say it started as a grease fire and...
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Police Officer Injured In Wreck
An Oak Grove police officer was injured in a wreck on State Line Road in Oak Grove Monday morning. Oak Grove Police say a van was exiting a parking lot and pulled into the path of an eastbound officer that was on State Line Road. The crash pushed the van...
WSMV
Man arrested on 15-count-indictment; includes alleged murder of brothers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man Monday on a 15-count indictment for a shooting that left two of his family members dead. MNPD said in a tweet that 30-year-old Keno Lane was indicted for an incident that occurred in Nov. 2021 inside the 2000 block of Torbett Street. Police said Lane fired a gun that killed two of his brothers and wounded four other family members.
fox17.com
Juvenile transported to hospital after shot multiple times in Edgehill Community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile was found with multiple gunshot wounds in serious condition ion 14th Ave. South on Monday, officials report. The 17-year-old victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed he was in stable condition around 5 p.m. Monday.
wkdzradio.com
Man Arrested On Warrants After Resisting Arrest
A man wanted on two warrants was arrested at a home on North Fowler Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Jamie Jones who had outstanding warrants for probation violation and contempt of court. He was reportedly apprehended by...
1 killed in pedestrian crash on Main Street in East Nashville
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in East Nashville.
Three teens facing charges following shooting at Hendersonville party
Authorities took three teenage boys into custody on Saturday after a dispute at a party led to an early morning shooting at a Hendersonville apartment complex.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 36-year-old Amber Brown of Hopkinsville was on South Virginia Street when she failed to stop at a stoplight and collided with an eastbound truck driven by 51-year-old Ronald Taylor at the intersection of East 7th Street.
wkdzradio.com
wkdzradio.com
Bale Trail Underway Once Again In Todd County
The Ninth Annual Todd County Bale Trail got underway this past weekend, as fall temperatures and changing colors finally arrived in force throughout west Kentucky. One of the more popular tourist attractions for Trenton, Elkton, Guthrie and everyone in between, it’s also somewhat demanding on local farmers — who provide most, if not all, of the hay needed to create these large art projects.
