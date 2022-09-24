Read full article on original website
College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing
A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
Boise State Quarterback Leaves The Team
It looks like the Hank Bachmeier era is ending at Boise State. Boise State Football is in the unusual spot of experiencing turmoil both on and off the field. The Bronco coaching staff promised to fix last year's disappointing 7-5 season. This year's 2-2 record has not inspired confidence from Bronco Nation. The Broncos fired their offensive coordinator on Saturday, and now their starting quarterback has left the team.
Steve Sarkisian Getting Crushed Following Texas' Upset Loss
Steve Sarkisian is under heavy scrutiny after Texas suffered a surprising 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night. The Longhorns, who entered the showdown ranked No. 22, held a 14-point lead late in the third quarter before falling short at Lubbock. They're now 2-2 this season and 7-9 since Sarkisian took over as head coach last year.
Texas Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian questioned after loss to Texas Tech
Sarkisian is under the microscope following his second loss in four games. It's not where he wants to be as one of college football's most spotlighted coaches, considering his team was inside the top 25 coming into this weekend's game after a narrow loss to then-No. 1 Alabama was followed up with a comeback win over UTSA.
