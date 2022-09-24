Read full article on original website
‘Ain’t there other homicides you guys can be investigating?’: Murder suspect linked to 2020 slaying through social media, other gang member
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adam Robert Sickler told detectives they were wasting their time asking him about a 2020 slaying near East Bakersfield. He said they should know he wasn’t about to tell them anything, plus the victim wasn’t worth their effort. “Look, I just want to say a lil (sic) something, ain’t there like, […]
Porterville PD Arrests Felon for Alleged Weapons Violation
Originally Published By: Porterville Police Department Facebook Page. “On September 15, 2022 at approximately 7:55 A.M., Detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 Block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24 year-old Porterville resident Isaiah Miranda, who is on active CDCR Parole. During a search of Miranda’s residence, Detectives located a loaded 9 millimeter handgun.
Man shot and killed in Goshen; detectives investigating
GOSHEN, Calif. ( ) – An investigation is underway following a homicide in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says their department received a call regarding a victim of a shooting around 5:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the 6500 block of Avenue 308. Upon their arrival,...
Over 100 pounds of meth found during CHP traffic stop near Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — The Central Valley California Highway Patrol arrested two Southern California men on drug charges following a traffic stop near Bakersfield on Friday. A CHP K9 patrol officer pulled the driver over for a window tint violation around 3:50 p.m. on Hwy 99 south of Bakersfield.
Pictured theft suspects responsible for thousands in stolen Ross merchandise: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for two men suspected in multiple thefts at a Ross, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. The Bakersfield Police Department said the thefts happened at the Ross at 3761 Ming Ave. On Thursday, police released images of two men suspected in the string of thefts. According […]
Man found shot and killed inside trailer in Goshen, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed inside a trailer in Goshen.
100 pounds of meth seized in traffic stop in north Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 officer was involved in making a large methamphetamine bust last week, according to deputies. On Sept. 23, a CHP officers stopped a Toyota Corolla on State Route 99 south of State Route 65 in Bakersfield for tinted windows, CHP said in a release. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong marijuana scent coming from inside the vehicle.
At least 7 arrested in Porterville and Bakersfield on gun charges, police say
A major firearms bust resulted in the arrest of at least seven people in Porterville and Bakersfield.
Visalia man serves life for attempted murder of police officer
According to the District Attorney’s office, Marwin McDarment, 44, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, to 216 years-to-life in state prison for the attempted murder of multiple police officers. In addition to the attempted murder of the police officers, McDarment was also charged with assualt with a firearm against multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation.
Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
Man's body found in Boron shot multiple times in homicide: Coroner
BORON, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 25-year-old man's death was ruled a homicide when he was found in Boron last weekend, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Around 6:51 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, deputies responded to a desert area about two miles north of Boron Frontage Road. Upon...
Porterville PD: Two Arrested for Alleged Meth Possession; Guy Walking by Also Caught With Meth
“On September 19, 2022 at 8:26 PM, an Officer with the Porterville Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Morton Avenue and Matthew Street. When the vehicle yielded, driver Marco Ramirez and passenger Tonya Galafate were contacted. As the Officer was conducting the traffic stop, Mark Keoninh,...
68-year-old shot and killed in Porterville, police say
Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a Porterville homicide.
Man sentenced for trying to kill deputies on Tule River Reservation
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison after he tried to kill deputies and a tribal officer during a shootout on the Tule River Reservation in 2011, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, 44-year-old Marwin McDarment was sentenced to 216 years to life in […]
Crews demolish Bakersfield landmarks destroyed by apparent arson
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They survived the fire that raged down Chester Avenue of 1919 and the 1952 earthquake only to be done in by what appears to be arson. Monday, crews demolished two Bakersfield landmarks, each more than a century old, that burned down in a three-alarm fire on Sept. 7 in Downtown Bakersfield.
Officers, deputies around the state come to Tulare County for special training
Officers and deputies from across the state are in the South Valley this week to improve the way they respond to crimes in rural areas.
California death row inmate convicted in 1993 murder dies of natural causes
CORCORAN — A California inmate sentenced to death for killing a bartender during a robbery has died at an outside hospital of natural causes, prison officials said Monday.Thomas Lenart, 75, was pronounced dead Friday. The Kern County Coroner will determine his official cause of death.He was sentenced to death in 1995 for the first-degree murder of Oberta Toney in Shasta County. She was found in a closet behind the bar at the Anderson Lounge, lying face down, hands crossed under her chest, in 1993.Lenart was originally sent to San Quentin State Prison but had been in California State Prison, Corcoran since 2020.Gov. Gavin Newsom has imposed a moratorium on executions while he is governor, and is moving to dismantle the United States' largest death row by moving all condemned inmates to other prisons.
IDENTIFIED: Porterville homicide victim named
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department identified the man who they say died after he was found unresponsive Wednesday night. Police say at 6:25 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When officers arrived they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox, a Porterville Resident […]
Condemned California inmate dies of natural causes
A California inmate sentenced to death for killing a bartender during a robbery has died at an outside hospital of natural causes, prison officials said Monday.
IPad register stolen from Dutch Bros on South Chester Ave two days in a row
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for two people suspected of stealing an iPad register from a Dutch Bros in south Bakersfield on back-to-back days. The Bakersfield Police Department said the two separate burglaries happened on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at the Dutch Bros located at 15 S. Chester Ave. In each case, […]
