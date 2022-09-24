ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

KGET

‘Ain’t there other homicides you guys can be investigating?’: Murder suspect linked to 2020 slaying through social media, other gang member

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adam Robert Sickler told detectives they were wasting their time asking him about a 2020 slaying near East Bakersfield. He said they should know he wasn’t about to tell them anything, plus the victim wasn’t worth their effort. “Look, I just want to say a lil (sic) something, ain’t there like, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Porterville PD Arrests Felon for Alleged Weapons Violation

Originally Published By: Porterville Police Department Facebook Page. “On September 15, 2022 at approximately 7:55 A.M., Detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 Block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24 year-old Porterville resident Isaiah Miranda, who is on active CDCR Parole. During a search of Miranda’s residence, Detectives located a loaded 9 millimeter handgun.
PORTERVILLE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man shot and killed in Goshen; detectives investigating

GOSHEN, Calif. ( ) – An investigation is underway following a homicide in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says their department received a call regarding a victim of a shooting around 5:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the 6500 block of Avenue 308. Upon their arrival,...
GOSHEN, CA
KGET 17

100 pounds of meth seized in traffic stop in north Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 officer was involved in making a large methamphetamine bust last week, according to deputies. On Sept. 23, a CHP officers stopped a Toyota Corolla on State Route 99 south of State Route 65 in Bakersfield for tinted windows, CHP said in a release. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong marijuana scent coming from inside the vehicle.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man serves life for attempted murder of police officer

According to the District Attorney’s office, Marwin McDarment, 44, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, to 216 years-to-life in state prison for the attempted murder of multiple police officers. In addition to the attempted murder of the police officers, McDarment was also charged with assualt with a firearm against multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation.
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man's body found in Boron shot multiple times in homicide: Coroner

BORON, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 25-year-old man's death was ruled a homicide when he was found in Boron last weekend, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Around 6:51 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, deputies responded to a desert area about two miles north of Boron Frontage Road. Upon...
BORON, CA
KGET 17

Crews demolish Bakersfield landmarks destroyed by apparent arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They survived the fire that raged down Chester Avenue of 1919 and the 1952 earthquake only to be done in by what appears to be arson. Monday, crews demolished two Bakersfield landmarks, each more than a century old, that burned down in a three-alarm fire on Sept. 7 in Downtown Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

California death row inmate convicted in 1993 murder dies of natural causes

CORCORAN — A California inmate sentenced to death for killing a bartender during a robbery has died at an outside hospital of natural causes, prison officials said Monday.Thomas Lenart, 75, was pronounced dead Friday. The Kern County Coroner will determine his official cause of death.He was sentenced to death in 1995 for the first-degree murder of Oberta Toney in Shasta County. She was found in a closet behind the bar at the Anderson Lounge, lying face down, hands crossed under her chest, in 1993.Lenart was originally sent to San Quentin State Prison but had been in California State Prison, Corcoran since 2020.Gov. Gavin Newsom has imposed a moratorium on executions while he is governor, and is moving to dismantle the United States' largest death row by moving all condemned inmates to other prisons.
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Porterville homicide victim named

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department identified the man who they say died after he was found unresponsive Wednesday night. Police say at 6:25 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive man.  When officers arrived they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox, a Porterville Resident […]
PORTERVILLE, CA

