Plea agreements reached by 4 in NC Congress ballot probe
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Four people pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in rural North Carolina during the 2016 and 2018 elections. The convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a do-over congressional election. Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway...
New York ranks among highest in US for pedestrian deaths
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a new study by Rosenberg, Minc, Falkoff & Wolff, LLP (RMFW Law), personal injury lawyers in New York City, New York is among the top 10 states with the highest amount of pedestrian deaths. New York ranks 4th with 2,534 fatalities over an eight-year period.
Stony Brook State Park to receive $4.5M in renovations
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Stony Brook State Park will be receiving $4.5 million to improve public facilities adjacent to the swim area, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday. Among the major renovations includes a new modern bathhouse and lifeguard office for the summer tourist destination. “The breathtaking scenery at Stony...
Kodak to take excess NYS hand sanitizer
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In the early days of the pandemic, you may remember that hand sanitizer was flying off the shelves. To help solve the problem, New York State Clean hand sanitizer was produced by inmates and was distributed. “The pandemic happened and you can’t fault the state trying to...
Fall foliage shuttle begins for Adirondack hikers
NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. (WTEN) — A new fall foliage shuttle service will begin operating in the Adirondacks this weekend. The new shuttle is intended to help ease congestion at some of the most popular trailheads near the Adirondack High Peaks. The free service will operate the first two weekends...
