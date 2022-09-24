ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kogt.com

Orange Woman Dies in Accident

A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Authorities identify Orange woman killed in Monday traffic crash

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash Monday just outside Orange County. The driver of the SUV is identified as 53-year-old Stephanie Gillespie of Orange. “This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available at this time,” the Texas Department of Public Safety announced midday Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Man steals vehicle, leaves child

A Splendora man is in the Polk County Jail after and stealing a vehicle and abandoning his child Saturday morning on Youngs Lane in Livingston. The Livingston Police Department received a phone call from Union Pacific Railroad Saturday at approximately 3:30 a.m. that their train had possibly struck an individual laying parallel to the track in Livingston.
LIVINGSTON, TX
kjas.com

Man shot and killed in alleged robbery attempt in Beaumont

Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Simmons....
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported

TEXAS — Updated: One firefighter did receive minor injuries. The cause is still under investigation. The fire happened around 10:15 a.m. near the 2100 block of Linson St. When the fire department arrived, it was fully engulfed. The house was vacant. The fire department went into "defensive" mode. There...
BEAUMONT, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La - A kidnapping suspect was arrested Friday afternoon on Holly Hill Road by Lake Charles Police, who were assisting the Houston Police Department. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said their office was notified by Houston police Friday morning of a blue 2018 Jeep Compass in the area believed to be driven by the kidnapping suspect. The vehicle was located in the area of the Golden Nugget Blvd with two occupants inside. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle resulting in a brief chase in which a law enforcement vehicle was damaged. No injuries were reported.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
L'Observateur

Car crash victim suffering from gunshot wound dies

A Houston man suffering from a gunshot wound has succumbed to injuries received in a single-vehicle crash in Lake Charles. Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said officers were dispatched Friday afternoon to the intersection of Sam Way and L’Auberge Boulevard in reference to the crash. Upon their...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Sep 26th, 2022

Calls To Services (September 19 to September 25, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered forty-seven (47) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, ten (10) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.    
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 24, 2022. Anthony Detwan Lancaster, 23, Austin, Tx: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment. Sean Kelsey Lewis, 48, Lake Charles: Aggravated burglary; possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer. Shawn Williams, 37, Lake Charles: Obscenity. Stacy Faith...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Man missing from Kountze found murdered, suspect arrested

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis announced Friday that the body of a missing Kountze man has been found and it turned out that he had been murdered. Meanwhile, Davis says the accused killer, who confessed and led them to his body, has been charged with murder and other crimes. Roy...
KOUNTZE, TX
Port Arthur News

Robbery escalates into fatal shooting; detectives interviewing witnesses

BEAUMONT — On Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of E. Simmons in reference to a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, a 46-year-old Beaumont man, advised that a male known as “Randle,” (later identified as Randle Cormier a 20-year-old Beaumont man), was at his residence.
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
