ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

MarShawn Lloyd powers USC past Charlotte

By Michael Lananna
The State
The State
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DjnNg_0i90lZk800

South Carolina hosts Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the game televised on ESPNU. Follow along with updates from The State’s Ben Portnoy, Michael Lananna and Jeremiah Holloway, who are all inside Williams-Brice Stadium to bring you coverage from the game.

Rush Hour: South Carolina run game leads the way in win over Charlotte

Smith interception fuels another touchdown

After just narrowly missing two interceptions earlier in the game, freshman DQ Smith earned his first interception of the season to set up a one-yard touchdown run from Christian Beal-Smith.

Lloyd scores again

South Carolina’s ground game continues to thrive. With a powerful 14-yard scamper, Lloyd scored his second rushing touchdown of the night to give the Gamecocks a 28-14 lead over the 49ers.

On the very next drive, lineman Jordan Burch deflected a pass and linebacker Brad Johnson intercepted the ball to set up a third touchdown run for Lloyd. He’s up to 169 yards on 15 carries.

Field goal adds to USC lead before half

After allowing the 49ers to convert all seven of their first seven third-down attempts, the Gamecocks defense forced the first Charlotte punt of the night, and USC used the remaining first-half clock to set up a 27-yard field goal for Mitch Jeter.

Rattler engineers scoring drive

After completed just one pass on three attempts in the team’s first two drives, quarterback Spencer Rattler threw the ball more on drive No. 3, completing four of five attempts for 32 yards. Running back newcomer Christian Beal-Smith punched in the go-ahead USC touchdown on 4th and 1 at the goal line.

Charlotte responds with touchdown drive

Quarterback Chris Reynolds continues to look sharp for the 49ers, leading Charlotte on a 12-play 81-yard drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Victor Tucker. The Gamecocks had multiple pass interfence flags on the drive, along with an interception that was just narrowly missed by Cam Smith.

Lloyd powers USC into the end zone

In perhaps the best display of USC’s rushing game this season, tailback MarShawn Lloyd is already up to 117 yards on 11 carries. The highlight of the night so far came at the start of the second half, when Lloyd hurdled a Charlotte defender and raced 25 yards for the first USC touchdown of the game.

49ers jump ahead

49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds completed seven of 10 pass attempts for 67 yards as Charlotte motored down the field at Williams-Brice. After defensive back Cam Smith was called for pass interference in the end zone, Reynolds connected with receiver Jake Clemons for a two-yard touchdown pass. 49ers took a 7-3 lead.

Gamecocks get on board with field goal

After Charlotte won the opening toss and deferred, the Gamecocks wasted no time in marching down the field. Running back MarShawn Lloyd rushed for 64 yards on seven carries, and USC made it all the way to Charlotte’s 2-yard line. But after a false start on 4th and 2, the Gamecocks settled for a 25-yard field goal from Mitch Jeter.

Uniform report vs. Charlotte

South Carolina will suit up in white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants. The uniform report so far ...

  • Sept. 3 vs. Georgia State: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants
  • Sept. 10 at Arkansas: all white
  • Sept. 17 vs. Georgia: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

Final betting line

South Carolina is favored by 23.5 points , according to VegasInsider’s consensus line. The over-under for points is 66.

Watch the South Carolina game today

  • Who: Charlotte 49ers (1-3) at South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2)
  • When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559) in Columbia, S.C.
  • TV: ESPNU
  • Stream: via ESPN app

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

USC vs. SC State football game moves due to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian has upended plans for South Carolina Gamecocks and SC State Bulldog's game this week. The University of South Carolina Athletics Office announced Tuesday the game against the Bulldogs will now be played Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Previously, the game was set for Saturday at noon.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Jake Clemons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Charlotte 49ers#American Football#College Football#Espnu#Williams Brice Stadium#Christian#Lloyd Scored#Gamecocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
8K+
Followers
483
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy