MarShawn Lloyd powers USC past Charlotte

South Carolina hosts Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the game televised on ESPNU. Follow along with updates from The State’s Ben Portnoy, Michael Lananna and Jeremiah Holloway, who are all inside Williams-Brice Stadium to bring you coverage from the game.

Rush Hour: South Carolina run game leads the way in win over Charlotte

Smith interception fuels another touchdown

After just narrowly missing two interceptions earlier in the game, freshman DQ Smith earned his first interception of the season to set up a one-yard touchdown run from Christian Beal-Smith.

Lloyd scores again

South Carolina’s ground game continues to thrive. With a powerful 14-yard scamper, Lloyd scored his second rushing touchdown of the night to give the Gamecocks a 28-14 lead over the 49ers.

On the very next drive, lineman Jordan Burch deflected a pass and linebacker Brad Johnson intercepted the ball to set up a third touchdown run for Lloyd. He’s up to 169 yards on 15 carries.

Field goal adds to USC lead before half

After allowing the 49ers to convert all seven of their first seven third-down attempts, the Gamecocks defense forced the first Charlotte punt of the night, and USC used the remaining first-half clock to set up a 27-yard field goal for Mitch Jeter.

Rattler engineers scoring drive

After completed just one pass on three attempts in the team’s first two drives, quarterback Spencer Rattler threw the ball more on drive No. 3, completing four of five attempts for 32 yards. Running back newcomer Christian Beal-Smith punched in the go-ahead USC touchdown on 4th and 1 at the goal line.

Charlotte responds with touchdown drive

Quarterback Chris Reynolds continues to look sharp for the 49ers, leading Charlotte on a 12-play 81-yard drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Victor Tucker. The Gamecocks had multiple pass interfence flags on the drive, along with an interception that was just narrowly missed by Cam Smith.

Lloyd powers USC into the end zone

In perhaps the best display of USC’s rushing game this season, tailback MarShawn Lloyd is already up to 117 yards on 11 carries. The highlight of the night so far came at the start of the second half, when Lloyd hurdled a Charlotte defender and raced 25 yards for the first USC touchdown of the game.

49ers jump ahead

49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds completed seven of 10 pass attempts for 67 yards as Charlotte motored down the field at Williams-Brice. After defensive back Cam Smith was called for pass interference in the end zone, Reynolds connected with receiver Jake Clemons for a two-yard touchdown pass. 49ers took a 7-3 lead.

Gamecocks get on board with field goal

After Charlotte won the opening toss and deferred, the Gamecocks wasted no time in marching down the field. Running back MarShawn Lloyd rushed for 64 yards on seven carries, and USC made it all the way to Charlotte’s 2-yard line. But after a false start on 4th and 2, the Gamecocks settled for a 25-yard field goal from Mitch Jeter.

Uniform report vs. Charlotte





South Carolina will suit up in white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants. The uniform report so far ...

Sept. 3 vs. Georgia State: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants

Sept. 10 at Arkansas: all white

Sept. 17 vs. Georgia: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

Final betting line

South Carolina is favored by 23.5 points , according to VegasInsider’s consensus line. The over-under for points is 66.

Watch the South Carolina game today