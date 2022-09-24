Today: Winds will slowly begin to shift out of the southwest aiding in afternoon highs reaching back into the mid-70s. Skies remain sunny with pollen at medium levels. Tonight: Winds quickly return out of the northwest allowing for overnight lows to reach into the lower 40s. Some northern counties such as Macon could se temperatures dip into the upper 30s tonight. Skies remain mostly clear.

MACON, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO