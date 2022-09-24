Read full article on original website
Tracking sunshine and cooler conditions
Today: Winds will slowly begin to shift out of the southwest aiding in afternoon highs reaching back into the mid-70s. Skies remain sunny with pollen at medium levels. Tonight: Winds quickly return out of the northwest allowing for overnight lows to reach into the lower 40s. Some northern counties such as Macon could se temperatures dip into the upper 30s tonight. Skies remain mostly clear.
Fulton house fire causes $60,000 in damage, leaves no casualties
FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Fulton Fire Department responded to a house fire just after 6 p.m. Friday night. The single-story house fire started in the basement, according to the fire department. It caused about $60,000 in damage to the house in the 1200 block of Kathy Street. When firefighters arrived on...
