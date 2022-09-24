Mike Schaefer and Brian Christopherson gather to talk about if anyone still has chords for their headphones, the bye weekend and Nebraska's upcoming game against Indiana. Among the topics covered are how the Huskers could change things up and what might be expected for the defense with Bill Busch now in the defensive coordinator role. Additionally the two discuss which backups could see more run as the Huskers look for answers on that side of the ball.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO