ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 2

Related
Corn Nation

Corn Flakes: Not Nebraska’s Next Coach

Up until this weekend, I was thinking that I was the dark horse in the running for Nebraska’s next football coach. I mean, I do have experience as an assistant flag football coach to Kindergarteners. Another good point about me is that I would be a cheap hire. They’d only need to give me one to two million a year. I love to travel and watch football, so my recruiting would be solid too.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husker247 Podcast: Defensive fixes and a couple thoughts on the coaching search

Mike Schaefer and Brian Christopherson gather to talk about if anyone still has chords for their headphones, the bye weekend and Nebraska's upcoming game against Indiana. Among the topics covered are how the Huskers could change things up and what might be expected for the defense with Bill Busch now in the defensive coordinator role. Additionally the two discuss which backups could see more run as the Huskers look for answers on that side of the ball.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Ten Takeaways: Nebraska week

Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with the Hoosiers as the Indiana football team looks for their second Big Ten win of the season when they travel to Lincoln to take on a Nebraska Cornhuskers team that is being led by interim coach Mickey Joseph following the dismissal of Scott Frost on September 11th.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska reveals updated depth chart following bye in Week 4

The season may be young, but it’s already been a rough one for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers got a small break in Week 4 with a bye, but enter next weekend’s game against Indiana in a downward spiral. The Huskers’ lone win is over FCS program North Dakota, having dropped games to Northwestern, Georgia Southern, and Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska stays in top 5 of volleyball rankings

The top-4 teams in the college volleyball rankings stayed the same after those teams all kept winning last week. Undefeated Texas is No. 1 in the AVCA poll, followed by Louisville, Nebraska and San Diego. Nebraska (10-1) stayed at No. 3 after wins against Michigan State and Ohio State last...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?

There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#University Of Nebraska#Huskers#Recruiting#American Football#Husker Wr#Ouachita Citizen#Abc#Samspiegs
kscj.com

1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol arrests two in separate pursuits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two pursuits on opposite ends of the state ended with two people arrested. Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were in pursuits over the weekend in both Lincoln and Douglas Counies. The first pursuit happened Saturday in Lincoln County. Troopers received a report that a Dodge Challenger...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
etxview.com

The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld

Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
News Channel Nebraska

Seward man killed in southeast Nebraska crash

YORK, Neb. - One person was killed and another is battling life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Nebraska. The crash happened Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. near the York/Seward County line on Highway 34. Deputies said Friday that two pickups, including one driven by a teenager, collided in...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy