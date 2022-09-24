Read full article on original website
Mickey Joseph talks dealing with tempo, resetting for Big Ten play
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph met with media on Tuesday morning at Memorial Stadium as the Huskers prepare for Indiana. — Joseph said he has stressed to his team that getting bay into Big Ten play is a reset for his team. “Our kids have to look at this as a fresh start,” he said.
Corn Nation
Corn Flakes: Not Nebraska’s Next Coach
Up until this weekend, I was thinking that I was the dark horse in the running for Nebraska’s next football coach. I mean, I do have experience as an assistant flag football coach to Kindergarteners. Another good point about me is that I would be a cheap hire. They’d only need to give me one to two million a year. I love to travel and watch football, so my recruiting would be solid too.
Husker247 Podcast: Defensive fixes and a couple thoughts on the coaching search
Mike Schaefer and Brian Christopherson gather to talk about if anyone still has chords for their headphones, the bye weekend and Nebraska's upcoming game against Indiana. Among the topics covered are how the Huskers could change things up and what might be expected for the defense with Bill Busch now in the defensive coordinator role. Additionally the two discuss which backups could see more run as the Huskers look for answers on that side of the ball.
Ten Takeaways: Nebraska week
Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with the Hoosiers as the Indiana football team looks for their second Big Ten win of the season when they travel to Lincoln to take on a Nebraska Cornhuskers team that is being led by interim coach Mickey Joseph following the dismissal of Scott Frost on September 11th.
Husker Doc Talk: Can a Week Off Fix Nebraska’s Problems?
Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice discuss the coaching-search rumor mill and more
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska reveals updated depth chart following bye in Week 4
The season may be young, but it’s already been a rough one for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers got a small break in Week 4 with a bye, but enter next weekend’s game against Indiana in a downward spiral. The Huskers’ lone win is over FCS program North Dakota, having dropped games to Northwestern, Georgia Southern, and Oklahoma.
York News-Times
Nebraska stays in top 5 of volleyball rankings
The top-4 teams in the college volleyball rankings stayed the same after those teams all kept winning last week. Undefeated Texas is No. 1 in the AVCA poll, followed by Louisville, Nebraska and San Diego. Nebraska (10-1) stayed at No. 3 after wins against Michigan State and Ohio State last...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?
There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
Nebraska takes step to creating Memorial Stadium of future
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — With Memorial Stadium on the cusp of its 100th anniversary, the Nebraska athletic department on Thursday set the stage for a massive renovation that will make the venue more fan friendly for decades to come. University leaders also announced a new multimedia rights deal that...
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: Should the sellout streak finally end? VOTE NOW!
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. This week brings a return to Nebraska football in Lincoln with a visit by the...
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Nebraska Man Sentenced in Plot to Murder Fish and Game Officer
A 24-year-old man from Blair, Nebraska was sentenced to 117 months in prison after pleading guilty to plotting to kill a federal wildlife officer. According to witnesses, Cody Cape, who was under investigation for poaching, staked out the officer’s home and voiced plans to murder him using explosives. Cape’s...
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Stuck horse rescued from Nebraska swamp
A horse that broke away from its owner in Nebraska ended up requiring help from firefighters to escape from a swampy area.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two in separate pursuits
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two pursuits on opposite ends of the state ended with two people arrested. Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were in pursuits over the weekend in both Lincoln and Douglas Counies. The first pursuit happened Saturday in Lincoln County. Troopers received a report that a Dodge Challenger...
etxview.com
The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld
Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
Ask Omaha: do you agree to vote on Voter ID in Nebraska?
Nebraska does not require voters to present identification while voting, in most cases. A first-time voter who registered by mail and did not provide identification will be asked for an ID on election day.
News Channel Nebraska
Seward man killed in southeast Nebraska crash
YORK, Neb. - One person was killed and another is battling life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Nebraska. The crash happened Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. near the York/Seward County line on Highway 34. Deputies said Friday that two pickups, including one driven by a teenager, collided in...
