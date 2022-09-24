ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Dispute ends with 2 shot, woman killed in Riverview

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mf4et_0i90lCgf00

RIVERVIEW, Mo. – A dispute turned deadly Friday evening in Riverview when a woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting.

The incident unfolded around 10 p.m Friday in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive. When officers responded to the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were immediately rushed to the hospital, but the woman later died from her injuries.

Trending: ‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois

Investigators believe, based on preliminary parties, the shooting happened as a result of a dispute between known parties. No arrests have yet been made in connection with the investigation.

The Riverview Police Department has handed the investigation over to the St. Louis County Police Department. If you have any information on the shooting, contact St. Louis County officers at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Judge acquits Alton man in fatal shooting

A Madison County judge has acquitted an Alton man in connection with a fatal shooting at his home in February 2021. 46-year-old Arvin Freeman had been charged with first degree murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm, but the judge ruled on Monday that Freeman was defending his home when he shot 30-year-old Robert Woods.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

WANTED: Suspect sought in August shooting in Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say shot a woman in the Central West in August. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Forest Park Ave. on August 22. Police say the man, who was captured on surveillance video, shot a 37-year-old woman inside an apartment because he was angry she answered a call on his phone. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Woman arrested in connection with meth, fentanyl investigation in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in southern Illinois. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
MARION, IL
FOX 2

Home on fire in Belleville Tuesday morning

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in Belleville. The fire started at about 6:15 a.m. at a home located in the 400 block of Harpers Ferry Road. Fire officials said it was an electrical fire that started in the kitchen. The fire was contained to that one room. They suspect it […]
BELLEVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Man is stabbed, robbed Sunday while giving an 'acquaintance' a ride

ST. LOUIS — A man was assaulted and robbed Sunday night after giving another man a ride in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday after the pair arrived in the 3700 block of Dunnica Avenue, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. An argument broke out between the victim - a 51-year-old man - and the suspect - a 58-year-old man.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Three alleged pickpocket artists arrested at Arnold Walmart

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has charged two men and a woman from Romania in connection with the theft of a man’s wallet at the Walmart store in Arnold. Police believe the three have been pickpocketing throughout Missouri and other states, Arnold Police reported. The three suspects...
ARNOLD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverview#Shooting#Violent Crime#Lilac Drive#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
KMOV

Police investigating homicide in Riverview

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Two people were shot and one died after a shooting Friday night in Riverview, police said. Riverview Police officers found a man and woman shot in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive around 10:15 p.m. They were both taken to the hospital, where the woman died. The man had non-life-threatening injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man stabbed in back by girlfriend in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was literally stabbed in the back by his girlfriend early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The 43-year-old man told police that he woke up at about 1 a.m. with a sharp pain from his back. Police said, “When he got up, he observed his girlfriend holding a knife confronting […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

28-year-old found shot, killed in back of car in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead inside a car in St. Louis City Monday afternoon. According to police, two men were shot in the 1100 block of Long Way. Less than a mile away, officers responded to the Salama Market at 13th Street and Cass where they found a 28-year-old Shaquon Ash’Lay Parker shot in the backseat of a car. Parker died from his injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police investigating homicide in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Baden neighborhood of North City Saturday night. Police say the incident happened in the 8500 block of Church around 9:30 p.m. Officers found 33-year-old Ryan Thompson in an alley. Thompson suffered an injury to his head from an unknown object and was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

South City man shot Thursday has died, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man from South City who was shot Thursday has died, police say. Parcee Starks was shot in the head and dropped off at a local hospital around 11:00 p.m. Thursday, but authorities have not said where the shooting happened. Sunday, police say he died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

SUV slams into Warrenton hotel room, no injuries

WARRENTON, Mo. – An investigation is underway after an SUV slammed into a Warrenton hotel room Monday evening. Firefighters and officers in Warrenton, in addition to other agencies, responded to the incident. Photos from the Warrenton Fire Department’s Facebook page show significant damage to a window door and many pieces of furniture.
WARRENTON, MO
KMOV

Man wakes up to knife-wielding girlfriend in South City home, police say

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was injured after waking up to a startling sight inside his south St. Louis home overnight Monday. According to police, a 43-year-old man was asleep at a home in the 3500 block of Morganford in the Tower Grove South neighborhood when he felt a sharp pain in his back. When he got up, he spotted his 31-year-old girlfriend holding a knife as she confronted him over a personal matter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

SUV stolen from outside Hillsboro-area home

An SUV was stolen from outside a home in the 5700 block of Whitehead Road southwest of Hillsboro. The gold 2015 Ford Edge was valued at about $23,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim parked the SUV outside the home at about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10, and...
HILLSBORO, MO
Terry Mansfield

How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis

If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison man charged in Granite City shooting

EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison man was charged with two firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Friday. Riley S. Boone, 18, of Madison, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented...
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy