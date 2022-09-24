ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Napier explains two-point try decision

Billy Napier couldn’t help but laugh when it came up, sharing that he had been asked more questions about the play than anything else in the two days since his team’s 38-33 defeat at Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. Following a touchdown run from sophomore running back Montrell...
GAINESVILLE, FL
rockytopinsider.com

Recruits React To Tennessee’s Win Over Florida

Tennessee earned the top win of the young Josh Heupel tenure Saturday afternoon, knocking off then-No. 20 Florida inside of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium. The win was Tennessee’s first over rival Florida since 2016 and was just the second win over the Vols’ big three rivals since that game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Florida Gators#American Football#College Football#The Tennessee Volunteers
alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville Hurricane Ian Update #2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe has signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues its advance toward Florida. The order mobilizes all resources necessary to coordinate the City’s response for the safety and protection of all neighbors. Alachua County is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

UF-Eastern Washington Game Status

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - University of Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin provided fans with an update Monday morning on social media regarding this upcoming Saturday's football game between the Gators and Eastern Washington. "Currently, Saturday's football game between UF-Eastern Washington is scheduled as planned," Stricklin said. "The UAA is working with...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

UF cancels classes due to Hurricane Ian

The University of Florida announces that classes, including online and all academic and student-related activities will be cancelled from Wednesday through Friday in Gainesville. UF says by tomorrow evening they will make announcements in regards to other operations/closures and weekend activities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

NCFL emergency shelters prepare to open ahead of Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many local governments are opening emergency shelters to offer protection to people if Hurricane Ian moves through the area. Gainesville Senior Center - 5701 NW 34th Blvd, Gainesville. The special needs shelter is now open. Three more shelters will open at 5 p.m. The county has...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wvlt.tv

Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Man charged after exposing himself to children at playground, report says. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after exposing himself to children...
KNOXVILLE, TN

