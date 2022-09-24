Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel and the Vols beat Florida because of one decision that was the exact opposite of what Jeremy Pruitt used to do
The Tennessee Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in large part because of Josh Heupel’s aggressive pre-halftime approach that differed greatly from the approach we saw from previous UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt. With under three minutes to play in the first half, the Vols got the ball...
Napier explains two-point try decision
Billy Napier couldn’t help but laugh when it came up, sharing that he had been asked more questions about the play than anything else in the two days since his team’s 38-33 defeat at Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. Following a touchdown run from sophomore running back Montrell...
rockytopinsider.com
Recruits React To Tennessee’s Win Over Florida
Tennessee earned the top win of the young Josh Heupel tenure Saturday afternoon, knocking off then-No. 20 Florida inside of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium. The win was Tennessee’s first over rival Florida since 2016 and was just the second win over the Vols’ big three rivals since that game.
Florida State Commit Keldric Faulk Takes Another Look at Tennessee on Saturday
Highland Park (Ala.) defensive lineman Keldric Faulk was high on Tennessee before committing to Florida State in July, and while still firm in his commitment to the Seminoles, Faulk took another look at the Vols as they hosted No.20 Florida in a 38-33 thriller. "I came up here with my little ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scouting Report: Gators DB Commit Aaron Gates
Analyzing the skill-set of Florida Gators defensive back commit Aaron Gates.
Recruits energized about Tennessee following win over Florida
Prospects inside Neyland Stadium talk about Saturday's environment and what excites them about the program.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel sends message to the rest of college football after Tennessee beat Florida
Josh Heupel looked relieved and excited at the same time after Tennessee knocked off Florida 38-33. The Gators have dominated this series recently; however, Saturday was about Hendon Hooker and the Vols. Tennessee’s quarterback threw for 2 touchdowns and rushed for another while combining for 461 yards in the victory....
Gators Fall Out of AP Top 25 Following Loss to Volunteers
The Florida Gators are back where they started the 2022 season in the rankings after Saturday's loss to Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida football: AP Poll shows how difficult Gators schedule has been
If you are a fan of Florida football, then you are not into moral victories. Through four games the Gators are 2-2 and the new AP poll has left Florida where it started the season, unranked. But if you are looking for an encouraging sign that Billy Napier has the...
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville Hurricane Ian Update #2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe has signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues its advance toward Florida. The order mobilizes all resources necessary to coordinate the City’s response for the safety and protection of all neighbors. Alachua County is...
floridagators.com
UF-Eastern Washington Game Status
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - University of Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin provided fans with an update Monday morning on social media regarding this upcoming Saturday's football game between the Gators and Eastern Washington. "Currently, Saturday's football game between UF-Eastern Washington is scheduled as planned," Stricklin said. "The UAA is working with...
floridahsfootball.com
“LIVE” HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Threat of major hurricane having impacts to the Week 6 football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected path...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridahsfootball.com
IAN UPDATES: Potential hurricane could have impacts on the Week 6 high school football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected...
mycbs4.com
UF cancels classes due to Hurricane Ian
The University of Florida announces that classes, including online and all academic and student-related activities will be cancelled from Wednesday through Friday in Gainesville. UF says by tomorrow evening they will make announcements in regards to other operations/closures and weekend activities.
Florida Man Loses His Bumper In A Yard Then Gets Arrested For Fentanyl
A Florida man has been arrested after driving through someone’s yard, losing his bumper, then being caught with Fentanyl. According to investigators, shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies stopped a vehicle missing a rear bumper. Prior to the traffic stop, dispatchers received a call
WCJB
NCFL emergency shelters prepare to open ahead of Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many local governments are opening emergency shelters to offer protection to people if Hurricane Ian moves through the area. Gainesville Senior Center - 5701 NW 34th Blvd, Gainesville. The special needs shelter is now open. Three more shelters will open at 5 p.m. The county has...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Rural Metro Fire crews, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in Knoxville. The officials reported that a car crashed into a building on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
alachuachronicle.com
9-26-22 8 p.m. Alachua County is not Under a Tropical Storm Watch
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is not currently under a Tropical Storm Watch. The Tropical Storm Watch information was published due to an incorrect notification.
wvlt.tv
Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Man charged after exposing himself to children at playground, report says. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after exposing himself to children...
Knoxville man charged with 11 car burglaries in Maryville
A Knoxville man has been arrested in connection to a series of car break-ins in Maryville and Blount County Sheriff's Office investigators seek a second individual who may have more information on the crimes.
Comments / 0