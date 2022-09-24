ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Spun

Fight Breaks Out In Stands During Miami-Middle Tennessee Game

Miami Hurricanes fans are down bad. The Mario Cristobal-led Hurricanes are trailing Middle Tennessee 24-10 late in the first half. Fans are now starting to take their frustrations out on each other. A group of fans began fighting in the stands during this Saturday afternoon's game. Punches were thrown and...
MIAMI, FL
thenewtropic.com

Meet Cristina Bustamante and Ani Mezerhane, the pair behind Abuela’s Counter

Hey ladies! Introduce yourselves and tell New Tropic readers what it is that you do. We are Ani Mezerhane and Cristy Bustamante of Abuela’s Counter. We both come from large Cuban families filled with traditions and memories of fun gatherings filled with lots of food and love. Nothing makes us feel more connected to our Cuban roots than being in the kitchen and making meals for — and sometimes forcefully teaching our kids how — to prepare traditional Cuban food.
MIAMI, FL
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will be looking to remain a playoff contender this upcoming season after losing Game 7 to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat had one draft pick in this year's NBA Draft that will allow for them to increase their depth.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Key Biscayne Car Week to feature the classics and the new futuristic

Combining vintage beauty with tomorrow's innovation is the best way organizers describe the second edition of Key Biscayne Car Week, set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Monaco Square and Village Green. The event kicks off with two-time Formula 1 world champion and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi driving the...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
flkeysnews.com

What will potential storm do to weekend weather in Miami — and that big Dolphins game?

What will potential Hurricane Ian or Tropical Depression Nine do to our weekend, the Dolphins-Bills game Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, and the start of the in South Florida?. Tropical-storm-force winds could start reaching the Florida Keys and the rest of South Florida Monday night, and the rest of the state by Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center’s current forecast. The National Weather Service in Miami expects South Florida could feel tropical storm conditions Monday night through Wednesday or Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Where To Go Instead Of Carbone

Here's the bad news: it's still pretty impossible to find a table at Carbone that doesn't require eating at 5pm or 11pm. The good news? You don't really want to eat here anyway. Because dinner at the always-slammed South Beach spot is simply not worth the effort. So here are some places to go instead. This guide includes other great Italian restaurants around town, and more spots worthy of your fanciest clothes. Not only are they all actually good, but they also won't leave you crying on the sidewalk in front of a nervous maître d’.
MIAMI, FL
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Miami

Sip poolside cocktails, see high-octane drag shows, or join thumping parties that pulse until dawn. Magic City is a rainbow of queer revelry with a little something for all tastes. It might seem strange, then, that there’s only a handful of gay bars in Miami. This is the town...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission

On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
SUNRISE, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward, Miami-Dade schools to stay open Tuesday, after-school activities canceled

MIAMI (WSVN) - School district officials in Broward and Miami-Dade counties said classes will go on as scheduled on Tuesday, as Florida residents continue to closely monitor Hurricane Ian. A tweet posted by Broward County Public Schools reads in part, “Schools and district offices will be open tomorrow during regular...
