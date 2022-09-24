Read full article on original website
Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states
PHOENIX (AP) — Women seeking abortions across Arizona were forced to find alternatives beyond the state’s borders after a court ruling last week cleared the way for prosecutors to charge doctors and others who help a woman end a pregnancy unless her life is in danger. The state’s major abortion providers immediately halted procedures and canceled appointments. Providers in neighboring states, already seeing an increase in traffic from other conservative states that have banned abortion, were preparing to treat some of the 13,000 Arizona patients who get an abortion each year.
See the former jobs of the governor of Montana
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Montana using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a ship on routine patrol in the Bering Sea came across a guided missile cruiser from China. But it turns out the cruiser wasn't alone when it was spotted about 86 miles north of Alaska's Kiska Island. The U.S. patrol ship, known as a cutter, found two other Chinese ships and four Russian naval vessels, including a destroyer. The ships broke their single formation and dispersed but the Coast Guard says the Honolulu-based Kimball will continue to monitor the area. The Coast Guard commander in Alaska says the Chinese and Russian ships operated in accordance with international rules and norms. However, they will continue to ensure there are no disruptions to U.S. interests around Alaska.
Vulnerable Tampa Bay braces for storm not seen in a century
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — It’s been over a century since a major storm like Hurricane Ian has struck the Tampa Bay area, which blossomed from a few hundred thousand people in 1921 to more than 3 million today. Many of these people live in low-lying neighborhoods that are highly susceptible to storm surge and flooding they have rarely before experienced, which some experts say could be worsened by the effects of climate change. The problem confronting the region is that storms approaching from the south, as Hurricane Ian is on track to do, push huge volumes of water up into shallow Tampa Bay and are likely to inundate homes and businesses with up to 10 feet of storm surge.
Man arraigned in slaying of Detroit radio news anchor
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of a Detroit radio news anchor during an attack that also left two children and their mother injured. Arthur Williamson was arraigned Monday on murder and other charges. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM, was found bludgeoned Friday at a home in Chesterfield Township, northeast of Detroit. A 35-year-old woman identified as Matthews’ girlfriend was stabbed. Police were called about noon Friday after Matthews’ girlfriend and their 5-year-old daughter were seen running from the home. Police found Matthews’ body inside and their 10-year-old son beaten and bound in a closet. The suspect was found in the basement. He had self-inflicted wounds and was overdosing.
GOP attacks Minnesota governor in $250M food fraud case
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republicans have attacked Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, after a judge took the rare public step of disputing the administration’s claim that the judge prevented it from cutting off payments to Feeding Our Future. The nonprofit is the target of a $250 million federal fraud case. The GOP candidates for Minnesota governor, attorney general and state auditor said Monday that Walz and other top Democrats should have done more to stop the alleged fraud in its early stages, before it became what federal prosecutors have called the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme in the country.
The California State Soccer Association – South Celebrates 20 Years of Partnership with Sports Connect with Historic Extension
FULLERTON, Calif. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — California State Soccer Association – South (Cal South), the official youth and adult state soccer association of the United States Soccer Federation, US Youth Soccer, and the United States Adult Soccer Association, has announced a multi-year partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider for the state. This partnership was established to further Cal South’s mission of advancing and improving the game of soccer.
Virginia students protest Youngkin transgender policies
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Student activists are walking out of class across Virginia to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed changes to the state’s guidance on district policies for transgender students. Beginning Tuesday morning, students gathered for protests against the model policies unveiled earlier this month. If adopted by districts after they become final, the new policies would roll back some accommodations for transgender students. They would mark a significant departure from the previous Democratic administration's policies, which also led to protests and legal fights. A spokeswoman for Youngkin said the new guidelines make it clear that when parents are part of the process, schools will accommodate children and their families.
Funds to fix Jackson's water crisis held up as governor rose
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Years before he became Mississippi governor, Tate Reeves served as the state's treasurer and had a hand in delaying funds for water system repairs in the capital city of Jackson. He also claimed to have blocked funds. The Republican was part of the state Bond Commission, which in 2010 delayed voting on issuing bonds for the city to make repairs after a breakdown despite state legislators authorizing the debt. Reeves ultimately voted to approve the bonds. But as he faced attacks from a primary opponent questioning his fiscal conservatism, he said the commission refused to vote on bonds for Jackson's water system. Jackson continues to have water system problems. Residents were recently left without running water for days.
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena
DALLAS (AP) — Court documents say Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena in an abortion access case. A process server wrote in an affidavit that on Monday he was attempting to deliver the subpoena at Paxton's home for the Republican to testify Tuesday in a federal court hearing. Ernesto Martin Herrera says he was forced to leave the document on the ground. He said Paxton avoided him for more than an hour and fled. Paxton suggested he ducked the server out of safety concerns.
Former NJ governor, US Rep. James Florio dies at 85
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. James Florio has died at age 85. Florio spent 15 years in Congress before his 1989 election as governor. He served a single term leading the state before voters turned him out -- after the Democrat pushed through a tax increase and expanded state sales tax. His death was confirmed by his law partner and by current Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. Long after he left office, Florio continued to be an active voice and weighed in on several issues. He was a regular in the halls of the statehouse during legislative sessions.
Video shows trooper's use of stun gun on man who later died
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Video released by the Connecticut state police shows a trooper responding to a domestic violence report last month used her stun gun on a man continuously for over a minute. The man died four days later. Ryan Marzi's obituary says he died in his sleep on Aug. 28. That was four days after the 38-year-old Marzi had tussled with state troopers. Police video that Hearst Connecticut Media was first to report on shows Troopers Desmond Stimson and Jessie Rainville confronting Marzi outside a garage. The video shows Rainville using a stun gun on Marzi for just over a minute. The death is under investigation.
