UM Homecoming Parade returns to the streets of Missoula
The popular University of Montana Homecoming Parade returned to Missoula's streets on Saturday morning.
Pumpkin patches will be full despite probable weather
MISSOULA, Mont. — Spooky season is upon us and the pumpkin patches are about to be fully open. Local Missoula pumpkin patch, Turner Farms, is ready to welcome back customers with a full patch, despite a worrisome summer. “With the snow coming so late in the spring and then...
Missoula man embarks on 400 mile paddleboarding trek from Gardiner to Terry
From Gardiner to Terry, that’s the journey Mike Richardson is making but not by foot or car. He’s paddleboarding 400 miles along the Yellowstone River to his destination.
Montana Archery Bull Down
Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes
Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana garners Big Sky Conference weekly awards on offense and defense
MISSOULA — Just four weeks into the regular season, the Montana defense has picked up its third Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honor. During a 53-16 homecoming victory over Portland State Saturday, redshirt senior safety Robby Hauck tied for the team high with seven tackles. However, it...
Montana Grizzlies bury Portland State with flurry of points in 2nd quarter
MISSOULA – Montana was on its heels when Portland State put together a lengthy drive to cut UM’s lead to 17-14 late in the second quarter. The second-ranked Griz leaned forward and responded with nine points over the next 22 seconds of game clock to push their lead to 12 points. They added 13 more as they had a flurry of points, a 22-0 run over the final 5:19 of the first half, to take a 39-14 lead into the break.
Residents react to seeing grizzly bears in Lolo, Florence area
State wildlife officials are attempting to trap and then relocate two grizzly bears that have been hanging around homes between Lolo and Florence.
LOL: Strange Things About Missoula That Might Prove It Doesn’t Exist
There are lots of whacky conspiracy theories out there. Like have you heard that the Easter bunny controls the weather? That's crazy, he's too busy painting eggs to have time for weather, duh. But there's one conspiracy theory that should be considered a conspiracy fact— are you ready?. Missoula,...
Roadwork to partially close busy Missoula intersection
Crews will be working to replace damaged asphalt at the intersection of Russell and Third streets in Missoula this week.
Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion
MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
The Missoula Cruisers and What They Do
In the movies, car shows look like lot’s of fun. Thousands of people from all over the area gather to see people race and show off their beautiful rides. Did you know that we have those same events in Missoula?. The Missoula Cruisers are an unorganized and unincorporated group...
Former Missoulian site developers open plans to public comment
MISSOULA, Mont. - The design team for the redevelopment of the former Missoulian site on Higgins Avenue will meet with community members on Tuesday to get feedback on initial plans. Last December, controversy and concerns about gentrification, loss of character and worsening the housing market surrounding the sale and concept...
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Man With Sword Scares Churchgoers
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 16 new criminal complaints this week, which is significantly less than last week and closer to the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her report. “One of those was an interpersonal violent crime involving a violation...
Nugent Hands Over Mayoral Election to Hess After Chaotic City Council Meeting
“I don’t think that anybody intended the state law to have two guys standing in an alley at 10:30—trying to figure out what to do,” said Mike Nugent while conceding his vote to Jordan Hess for Missoula’s new mayor. On Sept. 12, the Missoula City Council held their election for the interim mayor position after Mayor John Engen passed away. A lengthy 22 rounds of voting and undisclosed recess discussions led the 5-hour meeting to a close, finally electing Hess to serve as the Missoula Mayor until the election next year.
Montana Tech uses hot first half to down No. 17 Montana Western
DILLON - The Montana Tech Orediggers went into the Frontier Conference road contest against No. 17 Montana Western on Saturday, looking for their first win in Dillon since 2010. Blake Thelen, who replaced injured quarterback Jet Campbell, tossed three first-half touchdowns and threw 200 yards to help Tech to a...
Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased
Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell reports Chuck Sanders was found deceased Friday morning. Sanders’ family located his truck in a remote area west of Arlee and Lake County 9-1-1 was notified around 10:00 am. Sander was located nearby deceased.
Names of victims in Missoula head-on crash released
Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott has released the names of the people who died in a two-vehicle accident on Sept. 13 in Missoula.
Missoula County looking to hire more staff for possible Election Day registration
MISSOULA, Mont. - "The Missoula County Elections Office is looking to recruit additional election aides to staff the Nov. 8 federal general in the event that Election Day registration will be available. While the state law passed in 2021 prohibiting Election Day registration remains under legal review, the office seeks...
