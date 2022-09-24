ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Florida evacuation list for Hurricane Ian: Tracking by county, how to find your zone

TAMPA – We’re tracking live updates on Hurricane Ian as it moves towards Florida this week. Here’s how to find your evacuation zone, as counties begin to issue orders. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region. After passing over Cuba, Ian was forecast to strengthen even more over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, reaching top winds of 140 mph (225 kmh) before making landfall again. Tropical storm-force winds were expected in Florida late Tuesday, reaching hurricane force Wednesday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Florida school closings, toll suspensions, emergency info for Hurricane Ian

TAMPA – We’re tracking live updates on Hurricane Ian as it moves towards Florida this week. Here’s information on closures and emergency information. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region. After passing over Cuba, Ian was forecast to strengthen even more over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, reaching top winds of 140 mph (225 kmh) before making landfall again. Tropical storm-force winds were expected in Florida late Tuesday, reaching hurricane force Wednesday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hurricane Ian eyes Florida landfall: Emergency information, resources for residents

TAMPA – Hurricane Ian is projected to hit Florida as a strong storm sometime this week, and the state has already declared an emergency over the looming landfall. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and hit Cuba as a major hurricane late Monday, and then become an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian path to Florida: Follow live storm updates

TAMPA – We’re tracking live updates on Hurricane Ian as it nears Cuba and eventually Florida this week in the Atlantic. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and hit Cuba as a major hurricane late Monday, and then become an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
PLYMOUTH, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit; 2 in custody

DETROIT – An undercover Michigan State Police trooper was shot early Tuesday morning in Northwest Detroit. According to MSP, an undercover narcotics unit was conducting surveillance at an apartment complex on Riverview Street near Telegraph Road and I-96 when someone started shooting at them. A male trooper was reportedly hit by gunfire.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Video shows deer leaping over car in West Michigan

Video captured by a Michigan State Police trooper’s dashcam shows a deer seemingly jumping over a car in traffic. The MSP Fifth District in Southwest Michigan posted the video on Sunday. It shows a deer leaping over a moving vehicle in St. Joseph, while another deer roams nearby. (See the video in the player above)
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hot new trends for taking cool road trips

Road trips are wildly popular these days, so why not go in style?. This upcoming weekend, the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds, or MARVAV for short, is putting on a giant show with hundreds of RVs, plus every kind of camper and more, stretching across 300,000 square feet at the in Novi.
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: 38-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Calhoun County man couldn’t stop shaking after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game. The lucky 38-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Columbia C-Store, located at 1265 Columbia Avenue East in Battle Creek. “I purchased a Black...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Repair timeline pushed back even further for broken Metro Detroit water main

FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A repaired water transmission main that services several Metro Detroit communities is now expected to resume normal operations in early October, weeks after its expected resumption, after a leak closed the main in mid-August. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced last week that the...
ClickOnDetroit.com

More showers headed for Metro Detroit -- Here's when to expect them

DETROIT – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for Monday evening and beyond. Pesky low pressure system nearby is keeping clouds and a few showers around through Tuesday. Not a wash-out, but scattered showers around with some gusty winds near 25mph. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Wednesday,...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain chances persist through weekend in Metro Detroit: What to expect

Wet weather pattern remains for the first part of next week. Drier, but remaining cool for the middle & end of next week. Tropical Storm Ian forecast to hit Florida as a major hurricane mid-next week. After plenty of cloud cover and scattered showers throughout the day, along with cool...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Scattered showers Tuesday before sunshine returns to Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Tuesday afternoon!. We have one more cold front moving through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario this afternoon, leading to our best bet for some wet weather. The showers today will be lighter and fewer than yesterday, with just plain rain here and there mainly after lunch.
