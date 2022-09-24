ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca

SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
SENECA, IL
CBS Chicago

6-year-old boy shot in arm in Joliet, while suspects lead police on chase

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police pursued suspects in a car chase in Joliet on Sunday after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the arm.Officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired around 5:38 p.m. and found the boy who appeared to have suffered a graze wound to his right arm, according to a police news release. The boy was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment.Officers also found several spent shell casings in the street and determined that two unoccupied parked vehicles and three nearby apartments were struck by...
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Woman Killed at Railroad Crossing in Mokena

The Will County Coroner’s Office is releasing details on the death of a 20-year-old woman at a Mokena railroad crossing on Friday afternoon. The Coroner has declared Katrina N. O’Hare died after the incident on the railroad crossing at School House Road and Front Street in Mokena. The official report states that O’Hare died of blunt force injuries. The Mokena and Metra Police Departments are investigating the death. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
MOKENA, IL
nypressnews.com

Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow

A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Video documents suspected road-rage shooting that wounded now-former Chicago Police officer in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 on Monday evening obtained surveillance video showing the moment an off-duty Chicago Police officer was shot during what has been described as a road rage incident.Meanwhile, a Chicago Police spokesman confirmed Monday night that the officer is no longer a member of the Chicago Police Department.The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday last week near the intersection of Addison Street and Elston Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood.The video shows a black sport-utility vehicle being driven by the 27-year-old officer pull up behind at bigger SUV. Seconds later, the driver in the bigger SUV drives in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 teens charged after 6-year-old grazed by bullet in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - Three teens were charged after a boy was grazed by a bullet in Joliet Sunday afternoon. At about 5:38 p.m. Sunday, Joliet police officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a 6-year-old boy,...
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side

CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Three Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Leaves Six-Year Old Wounded

A Sunday shooting in Joliet led to the arrests of three individuals. At 5:38 pm officers were called to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive for a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving they discovered a 6-year-old male that appeared to have suffered a grazed gunshot wound to his right arm. The child was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment by a Joliet Fire Department ambulance.
JOLIET, IL
Chicago Journal

Woman in Austin hit in the head and robbed by someone she knew

CHICAGO - A woman in the Austin neighborhood was reportedly hit in the head, robbed of personal belongings, and hospitalized early this morning and, according to police, she knew the attacker. It's been a day of bizarre crime stories here in Chicago but this incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men from Joliet shot dead at Gippers Bar in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Illinois - Two men from Joliet were shot dead at Gippers Sports Club in Coal City (Grundy County) early Saturday morning. The Grundy County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to Gippers, which is in unincorporated Coal City, for shots fired shortly after midnight. Two men from Joliet...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

UPDATE: SUNDAY 7:30 AM: Two men killed in Grundy County bar shooting

No arrests in a shooting that killed two men at a Grundy County bar early Saturday. County Sheriff Ken Briley issued a statement late Saturday. Briley said the gunfire occurred in a pavilion at Gipper's Sports Club around 12:30am in Coal City. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan identified the dead...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

The frost in September, 1995

The weather has turned chilly and I’m hearing that there is a possibility of frost later this week in the outlying areas. I remember a severe September frost back in the 1990s. We came home from a vacation to find our garden decimated. What year was that?. Thanks,. Betsy...
STREAMWOOD, IL
nypressnews.com

1 person killed, 1 in critical condition in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. Police were investigating just before 3 p.m. after two people were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.
AURORA, IL

