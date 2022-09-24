Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Related
walls102.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
6-year-old boy shot in arm in Joliet, while suspects lead police on chase
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police pursued suspects in a car chase in Joliet on Sunday after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the arm.Officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired around 5:38 p.m. and found the boy who appeared to have suffered a graze wound to his right arm, according to a police news release. The boy was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment.Officers also found several spent shell casings in the street and determined that two unoccupied parked vehicles and three nearby apartments were struck by...
qrockonline.com
Woman Killed at Railroad Crossing in Mokena
The Will County Coroner’s Office is releasing details on the death of a 20-year-old woman at a Mokena railroad crossing on Friday afternoon. The Coroner has declared Katrina N. O’Hare died after the incident on the railroad crossing at School House Road and Front Street in Mokena. The official report states that O’Hare died of blunt force injuries. The Mokena and Metra Police Departments are investigating the death. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
nypressnews.com
Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood
A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop is 'no longer a member of the department' days after being wounded in NW Side road rage shooting
CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago cop who was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park "is no longer a member of the department," a police spokesman said Monday. The ex-cop, a 27-year-old woman, "was a probationary police officer at the time and we do not...
18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow
A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
Video documents suspected road-rage shooting that wounded now-former Chicago Police officer in Irving Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 on Monday evening obtained surveillance video showing the moment an off-duty Chicago Police officer was shot during what has been described as a road rage incident.Meanwhile, a Chicago Police spokesman confirmed Monday night that the officer is no longer a member of the Chicago Police Department.The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday last week near the intersection of Addison Street and Elston Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood.The video shows a black sport-utility vehicle being driven by the 27-year-old officer pull up behind at bigger SUV. Seconds later, the driver in the bigger SUV drives in...
fox32chicago.com
3 teens charged after 6-year-old grazed by bullet in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - Three teens were charged after a boy was grazed by a bullet in Joliet Sunday afternoon. At about 5:38 p.m. Sunday, Joliet police officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a 6-year-old boy,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side
CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
Chicago shooting: Man found shot in head, killed inside vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say
A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the South Side, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Murder suspect, arrested for Rogers Park armed robbery, briefly escaped from cops in Uptown: prosecutors
Prosecutors said a man being sought for a downstate murder briefly escaped from Chicago police by bolting out of an Uptown hospital where they took him for treatment after he was arrested in connection with an armed robbery on Thursday. Kyle Escoe, 18, was recaptured a short time later and...
wjol.com
Three Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Leaves Six-Year Old Wounded
A Sunday shooting in Joliet led to the arrests of three individuals. At 5:38 pm officers were called to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive for a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving they discovered a 6-year-old male that appeared to have suffered a grazed gunshot wound to his right arm. The child was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment by a Joliet Fire Department ambulance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Armed man in Florida claims 'I'm from Chicago, bro' — then leaves store when this happens
Escambia County, Fla. - A man casually carrying a shotgun and claiming to be from Chicago walked into a Florida convenience store during an attempted robbery but walked out when a clerk displayed his own weapon, authorities said. Rakim Stephen Tate, 32, made a bad decision that "became a worse...
Chicago Journal
Woman in Austin hit in the head and robbed by someone she knew
CHICAGO - A woman in the Austin neighborhood was reportedly hit in the head, robbed of personal belongings, and hospitalized early this morning and, according to police, she knew the attacker. It's been a day of bizarre crime stories here in Chicago but this incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m....
fox32chicago.com
Two men from Joliet shot dead at Gippers Bar in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Illinois - Two men from Joliet were shot dead at Gippers Sports Club in Coal City (Grundy County) early Saturday morning. The Grundy County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to Gippers, which is in unincorporated Coal City, for shots fired shortly after midnight. Two men from Joliet...
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: SUNDAY 7:30 AM: Two men killed in Grundy County bar shooting
No arrests in a shooting that killed two men at a Grundy County bar early Saturday. County Sheriff Ken Briley issued a statement late Saturday. Briley said the gunfire occurred in a pavilion at Gipper's Sports Club around 12:30am in Coal City. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan identified the dead...
The frost in September, 1995
The weather has turned chilly and I’m hearing that there is a possibility of frost later this week in the outlying areas. I remember a severe September frost back in the 1990s. We came home from a vacation to find our garden decimated. What year was that?. Thanks,. Betsy...
nypressnews.com
1 person killed, 1 in critical condition in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. Police were investigating just before 3 p.m. after two people were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say
Two men from Joliet were killed after what police are calling a targeted shooting at a bar in Grundy County Saturday.
Comments / 0