Oregon State

focushillsboro.com

Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins

The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

More Second Summer on Oregon / Washington Coast: 70s for Beaches

(Long Beach, Washington) – Look for more lovely 70-degree weather in the coming day or so on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, as the Pacific Northwest region digs in for some extremely pleasant conditions. The coastlines of both states hit the 70s on Sunday and remain quite sunny through Tuesday, even longer on the southern Oregon coast. Meanwhile, large population centers like Seattle and Portland will be in the 70s through 80s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). (Above: Depoe Bay. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in the AAA top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and for most people, it’s adding up. “I’ve just watched it get higher...
SPOKANE, WA
opb.org

Oregon housing market cools, but only slightly

Oregon’s housing market may have cooled slightly, but it’s certainly not cold. At least not yet. “I like to describe the market as having gone from white hot to red hot, but it’s definitely in the cooling phase,” said Drew Coleman, founder of Portland-based Opt Real Estate and past president of the Oregon Realtors Association.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’

Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
DEPOE BAY, OR
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington gas prices climb almost 30 cents in a week

(The Center Square) – Washingtonians with gas-powered vehicles had been enjoying slowly falling gas prices. The last week has seen that trend sharply reversed, according to AAA data. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas one week ago in Washington was $4.63. On Monday, the pump...
WASHINGTON STATE
oregontoday.net

Rare Quake, Sept. 26

A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
TILLAMOOK, OR
Big Country News

WATER WORRIES: Farmers, regulators struggle to address nitrate contamination

HERMISTON - It started last January with a multimillion-dollar fine levied by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality against the Port of Morrow. The port, situated along the Columbia River in northeastern Oregon, has for years collected nitrogen-rich wastewater from food processors and other businesses at its industrial park near Boardman and used it to irrigate neighboring farmland under a permit from DEQ.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
KOMO News

LISTEN: Could a Republican win the governorship in Oregon?

THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Republican nominee Christine Drazan has a legitimate shot at winning, thanks in large part due to a Democrat-turned-Independent who could act as a spoiler. Polls show the race is tightening and we'll get some analysis from an expert on Oregon politics. PLUS: Republicans are...
OREGON STATE

