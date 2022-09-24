Read full article on original website
Oregon byway makes list of 7 scenic drives for fall foliage in U.S.
Hardy, coniferous trees are an icon of Central Oregon, but the region gets its fair share of fall color -- just like western parts of the state.
Nineteen Geographic Locations renamed in Washington State
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced they are renaming almost 650 geographic features on Federal Lands, such as creeks, lakes, and peaks, due their original names being deemed offensive to Native Americans. Washington State will see 19 such name changes from the Western side to the Eastern side. All...
Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins
The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
More Second Summer on Oregon / Washington Coast: 70s for Beaches
(Long Beach, Washington) – Look for more lovely 70-degree weather in the coming day or so on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, as the Pacific Northwest region digs in for some extremely pleasant conditions. The coastlines of both states hit the 70s on Sunday and remain quite sunny through Tuesday, even longer on the southern Oregon coast. Meanwhile, large population centers like Seattle and Portland will be in the 70s through 80s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). (Above: Depoe Bay. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in the AAA top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and for most people, it’s adding up. “I’ve just watched it get higher...
Oregon housing market cools, but only slightly
Oregon’s housing market may have cooled slightly, but it’s certainly not cold. At least not yet. “I like to describe the market as having gone from white hot to red hot, but it’s definitely in the cooling phase,” said Drew Coleman, founder of Portland-based Opt Real Estate and past president of the Oregon Realtors Association.
Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
Pacific Northwest could soon double or triple its small number of seaweed farms
There’s a rising tide of interest in opening seaweed farms in the Pacific Northwest. If even half of the current applicants succeed, it would more than double the small number of commercial seaweed growing operations in Oregon and Washington state. Commercial fisherman Riley Starks of Lummi Island is one...
That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Washington gas prices climb almost 30 cents in a week
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians with gas-powered vehicles had been enjoying slowly falling gas prices. The last week has seen that trend sharply reversed, according to AAA data. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas one week ago in Washington was $4.63. On Monday, the pump...
Montana’s Western Neighbor State Faces Real Backfire of Legalized Drugs
Ya but think of all the tax dollars. We hear it all the time when pro-drug users talk about all the "benefits" of legalized drugs. Well guess what, Oregon's experiment with legalizing all their drugs has backfired and now they have a real mess on their table, according to a report by the Associated Press.
How Northwest Tribes Are Leading the Push to Restore Eel-Like Lampreys
DAVE'Y LUMLEY IS up to her armpits in water at Willamette Falls. Cascades spill over the basalt columns that loom above, splashing onto her head and off the brim of her baseball cap. She takes a breath and goes under, emerging seconds later with an eel-like creature twisting in her hand.
Rare Quake, Sept. 26
A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
Aviation commission recommends three sites for Washington state’s next airport
(The Center Square) – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites...
Coast Guard is removing 2 sunken ships from Columbia River
Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia River for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the Sakarissa and a Coast Guard...
Can You Name the Earliest Washington State Counties? Two Are Obvious
Two Of Washington State's Earliest Counties Are Right Next To The Tri-Cities. Can you name the earliest Washington State counties?. According to historical records, the first counties in Washington State were Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima Counties, which were established in November 1854. In the nearly 170 years since then,...
WATER WORRIES: Farmers, regulators struggle to address nitrate contamination
HERMISTON - It started last January with a multimillion-dollar fine levied by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality against the Port of Morrow. The port, situated along the Columbia River in northeastern Oregon, has for years collected nitrogen-rich wastewater from food processors and other businesses at its industrial park near Boardman and used it to irrigate neighboring farmland under a permit from DEQ.
LISTEN: Could a Republican win the governorship in Oregon?
THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Republican nominee Christine Drazan has a legitimate shot at winning, thanks in large part due to a Democrat-turned-Independent who could act as a spoiler. Polls show the race is tightening and we'll get some analysis from an expert on Oregon politics. PLUS: Republicans are...
Is Jaywalking Legal in Washington State? The Answer May Surprise You!
We've all been there. You're running late for an appointment and the only thing standing between you and your destination is a busy street. Do you risk crossing against the light or waiting for the walk sign? If you're like most people, you probably choose to jaywalk. But is jaywalking actually against the law? The answer may surprise you!
Chavez-DeRemer: Republican candidate fighting for 5th district
Lori Chavez-Deremer, businesswoman, former Mayor of Happy Valley and now the republican candidate running for the newly re-drawn 5th Congressional District in Oregon.
