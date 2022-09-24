Read full article on original website
Related
Marva Hicks, Who Appeared in Broadway's The Lion King and Motown, Dies
The Broadway actress died Sept. 16 in New York City Actress Marva Hicks has died. Hicks — who appeared in the Broadway productions of The Lion King, Motown and Caroline, or Change — died Sept. 16 in New York City, according to a press release from her representative Sunday. Her family shared a statement to Ebony remembering the award-winning actress and singer. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha. Our beloved wife, family member and...
Tyler Perry Is at His Most Serious—and His Best—With ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’
Hollywood multihyphenate Tyler Perry recently described the process of making his new Netflix drama A Jazzman’s Blues, a film he wrote over two decades ago, as “the first time [he’s] really enjoyed making a movie.” This admission is a bit puzzling from a filmmaker hellbent on unleashing his often egregiously made movies (and even worse wigs) onto the public nearly every year. He’s also historically gone out of his way to boast about his ability to produce whatever projects he wants, despite mainstream Hollywood’s initial misgivings about him.Whatever Perry meant by that, I’m not too sure. But I immediately buy...
‘The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation’ Review: New Musical Struggles to Strike Balance Between Slapstick and Sentiment
After a bunch of peppy up-tempo numbers, you just know there is going to be at least one ballad somewhere in “The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation,” the new musical with Broadway aspirations premiering at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre. It arrives in the second act: “Doofus,” a tender ode from a much put-upon wife to her eternal screw-up of a husband. The song encapsulates some of what is amiss with this oddly retro, very busy and fitfully amusing show, inspired by the National Lampoon film comedies of the 1980s and 1990s about a Chicago family’s holiday misadventures. Whether the cinematic Griswolds are traveling...
Cinedigm Takes North American Rights to Found Footage Horror ‘The Outwaters’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to horror film “The Outwaters,” a throwback to the early days of the found footage genre. Written and directed by Robbie Banfitch, “The Outwaters” plays out over three memory cards found in a sun-drenched section of the Mojave Desert. The footage within is that of a foursome, who set out to make a music video while camping, led by a charismatic filmmaker. Their trip starts out uneventful, though their peace is occasionally disrupted by unexplained sounds, vibrations, and unnatural animal behavior. Then one night everything changes, sending the foursome on a mind-bending trip...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Brainwashed’ Trailer: Nina Menkes Clouds the Male Gaze with Feminist Film Theory Doc
Documentarian Nina Menkes is turning her camera on cinema history itself. Menkes’ “Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power” centers on the cultural normalization of the exploitative male gaze found in cinema. Using clips from more than 175 films ranging from “Sleeping Beauty” to “Eyes Wide Shut” and “Spring Breakers,” Menkes deconstructs how the visual language of cinema is connected to “employment discrimination against women and an environment of pervasive sexual harassment, abuse, and assault.”
Comments / 0