DEA: Fentanyl is ‘number one threat’ in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s common these days to hear stories about fentanyl seizures, arrests and busts in New Mexico. In fact, the largest fentanyl bust in the FBI’s bureau history was just made in Albuquerque earlier this month. But just how problematic is the drug for the New Mexico community? Where is it coming from? […]
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gains strength over the Caribbean and is forecast to become a major hurricane within days as it tracks toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency...
Drinking water project for Navajo Nation gets boost from government
The project is expected to take years to complete.
Mountain storms for central and northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is clear and cool across the state. We will be warm by the afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. Isolated storms will develop in the central, western and northern mountains this afternoon. Most rain will stay over the high terrain, and dissipate as storms move off of the […]
3 teens located, New Mexico State Police cancel alert
Police said the teens would be traveling in a 1995 white Ford Bronco with a light bar on it.
2 PM UPDATE: Ian to approach Florida as ‘extremely dangerous hurricane,’ track shifts just south of Tampa Bay
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it nears Cuba. The storm is almost a Category 3 storm.
Two teens stabbed at North Carolina fair
Two teenagers were stabbed at a county fair in North Carolina Saturday, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office said.
Dry and seasonably chilly overnight
Much drier weather continues dominating the northern two thirds of New Mexico. Roswell was one degree shy of record tying heat with 96° this afternoon. The record was 97° in 2005. Somewhat cooler air will return to the southeast thanks to a cold front Sunday. It’ll be a rather weak one, but nonetheless will move through eastern NM Sunday morning before weakening near the central mountains. Highs will cool five degrees or so east. Storm activity will stay limited to the Gila and and in the Sangre de Cristo. Wind gusts will reach as high as 30-35 mph for the eastern plains. The ABQ metro could see a canyon earlier in the day too.
