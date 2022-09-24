Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Red Cross volunteers heading to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, some are leaving the path while others in Michigan are also heading for it. Just under 72 hours until the storm is expected to make landfall, a handful of flights from Florida were landing at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. Many onboard are leaving cities preparing for Ian to hit.
Tv20detroit.com
Critics: Oregon's move to decriminalize hard drugs a failure
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Since Oregon residents voted in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. Oregon still has among the highest addiction rates in the...
Tv20detroit.com
Will Michigan candidates accept the results of the 2022 election? Here's what they said
(WXYZ) — The 2022 election is just a few weeks away, and after what happened in 2020, we went to the candidates to ask if they would accept the results of this year’s vote. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing off against Republican Tudor Dixon, Attorney General Dana Nessel...
Tv20detroit.com
2 in custody after Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit
Michigan State Police say an undercover trooper was shot early Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side. That trooper's condition has now been upgraded to stable, according to MSP. Police say around 8:15 a.m., two suspects were taken into custody at a different location. According to MSP, the trooper was conducting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
Bill aims to ban students from having cell phones in Michigan schools
Should cell phones be allowed in the classroom? A new bill currently in the state legislature says they should be banned, and it's getting mixed reactions from parents and students. Some say the devices are a dangerous distraction, while others claim they are essential for security. Teachers say students are...
Tv20detroit.com
Chesterfield Township attack suspect Arthur Williamson has nearly 30-year criminal history
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Before he was accused of a violent attack in Chesterfield Township, Arthur Williamson had amassed a criminal record dating back nearly 30 years. In 1994 a jury convicted Williamson of two drug charges of delivering or manufacturing less than 50 grams of narcotics. He...
Tv20detroit.com
Students fight for gender-neutral homecoming court, district not reversing rules
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A fight for inclusivity ends in disappointment for a student at L’Anse Creuse High School. The 12th grader and her mom have been pushing to make homecoming court gender neutral since July. At a school board meeting Monday night, officials denied her request.
Tv20detroit.com
“It’s not even something you’d see in a horror movie,”: Chesterfield murder victim’s brother describes tragedy
CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. — "It’s not even something you’d see in a horror movie." In a one-on-one interview with 7 Action News, Joe Nicolai, brother of now deceased father and radio anchor Jim Matthews, describes Friday’s nightmarish tragedy on Bayview Drive. “Nicole, my brother’s girlfriend, was...
Comments / 0