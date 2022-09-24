ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Tv20detroit.com

Michigan Red Cross volunteers heading to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, some are leaving the path while others in Michigan are also heading for it. Just under 72 hours until the storm is expected to make landfall, a handful of flights from Florida were landing at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. Many onboard are leaving cities preparing for Ian to hit.
ROMULUS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Critics: Oregon's move to decriminalize hard drugs a failure

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Since Oregon residents voted in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. Oregon still has among the highest addiction rates in the...
OREGON STATE
Tv20detroit.com

2 in custody after Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit

Michigan State Police say an undercover trooper was shot early Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side. That trooper's condition has now been upgraded to stable, according to MSP. Police say around 8:15 a.m., two suspects were taken into custody at a different location. According to MSP, the trooper was conducting...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Bill aims to ban students from having cell phones in Michigan schools

Should cell phones be allowed in the classroom? A new bill currently in the state legislature says they should be banned, and it's getting mixed reactions from parents and students. Some say the devices are a dangerous distraction, while others claim they are essential for security. Teachers say students are...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

“It’s not even something you’d see in a horror movie,”: Chesterfield murder victim’s brother describes tragedy

CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. — "It’s not even something you’d see in a horror movie." In a one-on-one interview with 7 Action News, Joe Nicolai, brother of now deceased father and radio anchor Jim Matthews, describes Friday’s nightmarish tragedy on Bayview Drive. “Nicole, my brother’s girlfriend, was...
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

