Newberg, OR

Oregon School District Ban on Political Symbols Is Unconstitutional, Judge Rules

By Sami Edge, Betsy Hammond / oregonlive.com (TNS)
 2 days ago
Jordan Belander
2d ago

Just a number of years ago a teacher telling their students their political stance alone was grounds to be fired. Nowadays it's unconstitutional to not allow that!!?? Let that sink in...

Tonya Lynn Walley-Sare
1d ago

Since they can do and say what they want, does that mean my kids can wear the American flag and MAGA hats? Oh and bible verses, carry a bible, have Christian clubs at school again?

robert johnson
2d ago

cool, so kids and teachers can also wear maga clothes as well. I bet if that's who was censored the ruling may be different.

