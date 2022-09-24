Read full article on original website
Cheyenne County Fair Board appreciates public's input
SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Cheyenne County Fair Board had some controversy at their latest meeting on Monday, Sept. 26. The board and concerned members of the community sat down at 6:30 p.m. to talk about the recent fair and rodeo and how they can make the event better for 2023.
Results: 2022 Monument Marathon
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - A little over 500 runners from across the country in action Saturday for the annual Monument Marathon. Runners had the opportunity to take part in four events marathon, half marathon, 5K Run, and marathon relay. Proceeds from the race goes to student scholarships at Western Nebraska...
Black Hills Energy donates $10,000 to Chappell
CHAPPELL, Neb. — The City of Chappell was able to purchase 14 picnic tables thanks to their local energy provider. Chappell Community Development Director Shaunna Mashek said she realized some of the wooden picnic tables were deteriorating. Mashek reached out through the Black Hills donation website to apply for a donation of new picnic tables.
Kimball High School Class of '72 celebrates 50th reunion during Farmer's Day weekend
KIMBALL - A "big percentage" of the Kimball Class of 1972 enjoyed a dance, tours of the Wheat Growers Association and high school, and a parade during the annual Farmer's Day celebration on Saturday. David Baltensperger, who's employed at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, says he doesn't get...
Sidney Girls Golf Takes Second in Alliance
ALLIANCE – The Alliance Invitational and Western Conference Girls Golf tournaments were played at Sky View Golf Course in Alliance on Monday. Scottsbluff, once again, ran away with the team title in both tournaments with a 313 team total. Sidney earned their best finish so far on the season, placing runner-up with a team total of 415. Chadron and Gering finished third and fourth respectively with Alliance and Mitchell not posting a team score for lack of players.
School bus, semi collision in Nebraska injures 11 children
CHAMPION, Neb. (AP) — A semitrailer truck collided with a school bus in southwestern Nebraska, injuring eleven children and the two drivers, officials said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on a rural highway near Champion when a bus dropping off children from school turned left in front of a semi loaded with grain, a news release from the Chase County Sheriff’s Office said.
Two deaths after crash in Morrill County
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A two-car crash resulted in two deaths on Tuesday in Morrill County and is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP said a Subaru Forester was traveling westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County around 12:00 p.m. MT. The Forester reportedly passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and then tried to make a left turn but the semi was unable to stop, hitting the rear of the Forester.
Juvenile suspected in Sidney school fire
SIDNEY – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest in connection with a restroom fire at the Sidney High School on Sept. 21. The fire was contained by staff and fire crews after an estimated $8,500 in damage. Classes resumed a short time later. The juvenile is...
Residents voice concerns on taxes, transparency at Cheyenne County joint public hearing
SIDNEY - Over 60 people packed the Cheyenne County District Courtroom Monday night and spoke with Cheyenne County Commissioner Randy Miller about a property tax request in the county budget this year. Miller, the representative of District 1, was the lone commissioner in attendance. Legislative Bill 644 states "each political...
Half-cent sale tax increase set for Gering
GERING - The City of Gering reminds its citizens and businesses starting October 1st, 2022 a half cent sale tax increase is set to take place. Local sales tax is currently 7% and will now increase to 7.5% for infrastructure projects under the rules of LB357. The half cent sales...
Logan County deputies report finding four kinds of narcotics in vehicle
STERLING, Colo. — Two Sterling, Colo. individuals are behind bars after authorities reportedly found over 269 grams on meth and 56 fentanyl pills outside of an abandoned building. On Tuesday, Sept. 20 deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office reportedly noticed a suspicious vehicle sitting outside an abandoned building....
