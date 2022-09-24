ALLIANCE – The Alliance Invitational and Western Conference Girls Golf tournaments were played at Sky View Golf Course in Alliance on Monday. Scottsbluff, once again, ran away with the team title in both tournaments with a 313 team total. Sidney earned their best finish so far on the season, placing runner-up with a team total of 415. Chadron and Gering finished third and fourth respectively with Alliance and Mitchell not posting a team score for lack of players.

