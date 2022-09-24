ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State announces uniform combination for Boston College

By Dustin Lewis
 2 days ago

Check out what the Seminoles will be wearing against the Eagles.

Florida State and Boston College will face off tonight in a conference matchup inside Doak Campell Stadium. This will be the Seminoles' first home game since August 27 and fans are buzzing following an undefeated start for the program. The 'Noles and Eagles are two teams that are moving in different directions.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell provides injury updates on Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, others during Monday presser

While FSU is undefeated, Boston College is 1-2 after a 22-21 home loss to Rutgers, a 27-10 loss to Virginia Tech, and a win over FCS Maine. The Eagles have struggled mightily on offense, ranking No. 115 out of 131 teams in the FBS. An offensive line that is plagued by injuries and new faces has been unable to establish much consistency.

Ahead of the matchup with the Eagles, Florida State released its uniform combination. The Seminoles will be wearing all garnet ahead of their first sold-out home game in seven years.

READ MORE: Florida State knocks out Louisville, advances to 3-0 for first time since 2015

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Statesville Record & Landmark

Florida State athletics director says football game with Wake Forest is still scheduled for Saturday in Tallahassee

No. 22 Wake Forest’s football game at No. 23 Florida State is still scheduled for Saturday even as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. Ian is forecast to strengthen after passing over Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico, and it is expected to reach the Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday or early Thursday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties that could be in the path of the storm.
247Sports

FSU canceling classes, closing down campus Thursday-Friday ahead of Hurricane Ian

Florida State University is canceling classes starting on Tuesday and for the remainder of the week, and in addition campus will be closed for business starting on Thursday, in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the university announced on Monday afternoon. This will run through at least Friday as the storm makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit western Florida early Friday morning based on most recent projections.
