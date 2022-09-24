Read full article on original website
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
No. 9 Arizona looks to regain shooting touch at Oregon State
No. 9 Arizona will be looking for answers — and its offense — when it plays Oregon State on Thursday
NO. 14 IOWA STATE 84, TEXAS TECH 50
Percentages: FG .365, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Walton 2-2, Harmon 1-3, Tyson 1-4, Isaacs 1-9, Batcho 0-1, C.Williams 0-1, Fisher 0-1, Washington 0-1, D.Williams 0-2, Obanor 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Batcho 3, D.Williams, Tyson, Walton). Turnovers: 18 (Batcho 4, Harmon 4, Obanor...
Phoenix 125, Golden State 113
Percentages: FG .456, FT .935. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Washington Jr. 5-9, Saric 3-5, Craig 2-5, Lee 2-5, Bridges 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Landale 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Craig 2). Turnovers: 21 (Saric 6, Washington Jr. 4, Landale 3, Okogie 3,...
SOUTH CAROLINA 71, KENTUCKY 68
Percentages: FG .482, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Johnson 6-10, Jackson 2-2, Hankins-Sanford 1-1, Carter 1-2, Brown 1-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3. Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 5, Gray 3, Brown 2, Carter, Jackson). Steals: 2 (Brown, Wright). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Collins211-40-12-4112. Livingston131-30-01-3022. Tshiebwe406-117-107-121119. Wallace82-30-00-0114. Wheeler405-110-30-33210. Fredrick296-90-00-01014.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
NOTRE DAME 73, GEORGIA TECH 72, OT
Percentages: FG .409, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Kelly 3-7, Sturdivant 2-3, Smith 2-4, Maxwell 1-3, Terry 0-4, Coleman 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Franklin 4, Smith). Turnovers: 11 (Kelly 4, Smith 4, Coleman, Howard, Maxwell). Steals: 5 (Kelly 3, Franklin, Terry). Technical Fouls:...
Temple 76, Tulsa 72
TEMPLE (10-8) Hicks 5-11 0-0 14, Jongkuch 0-2 2-2 2, Jourdain 2-5 3-4 7, Miller 2-7 5-6 9, White 2-4 0-0 4, Battle 5-17 0-0 13, Okpomo 3-4 0-0 6, Dezonie 2-3 4-7 9, Dunn 5-6 0-0 12. Totals 26-59 14-19 76. TULSA (4-11) Selebangue 7-8 5-6 19, Gaston-Chapman 3-6...
KENT STATE 75, TOLEDO 63
Percentages: FG .421, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Maddox 2-4, Millner 2-5, Shumate 1-4, R.Moss 1-6, Dennis 1-7, Cochran 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cochran, Shumate). Turnovers: 11 (Cochran 3, Millner 3, Dennis 2, R.Moss 2, Maddox). Steals: 4 (R.Moss 3, Millner). Technical Fouls:...
NO. 11 KANSAS STATE 65, OKLAHOMA STATE 57
Percentages: FG .333, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Asberry 3-7, Harris 1-3, Wright 1-3, Newton 0-1, Williams 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Thompson 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Smith 3, Boone 2, Asberry). Turnovers: 15 (Boone 5, Anderson 2, Thompson 2, Asberry, Harris, Kouma, Newton, Smith,...
AIR FORCE 85, COLORADO STATE 74, OT
Percentages: FG .508, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McCreary 5-6, Mills 1-1, Heidbreder 1-7, Becker 0-1, Petraitis 0-2, Vander Zwaag 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Green, Petraitis). Turnovers: 9 (Green 4, McCreary 2, Petraitis 2, Mills). Steals: 6 (Petraitis 3, Mills 2, Green). Technical...
SETON HALL 66, GEORGETOWN 51
Percentages: FG .381, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Dawes 5-9, Jam.Harris 3-7, Richmond 1-1, D.Davis 0-1, Ndefo 0-1, Odukale 0-1, Jackson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jackson 2, Odukale 2, Ndefo). Turnovers: 8 (Samuel 2, D.Davis, Dawes, Jackson, Ndefo, Odukale, Richmond). Steals: 11 (Richmond...
San Jose St. 74, Fresno St. 64
FRESNO ST. (6-10) I.Moore 2-6 0-0 4, Campbell 0-4 0-0 0, Hill 3-8 3-4 12, Colimerio 1-1 0-0 2, Holland 6-10 0-0 18, Yap 5-12 2-2 13, Andre 6-12 3-3 15. Totals 23-53 8-9 64. T.Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Tolbert 5-9 0-0 12, Diallo 4-5 0-4 8, Cardenas 7-14 0-0 20, O.Moore 6-11 0-0 15, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Vaihola 6-7 0-1 12, G.Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 0-5 74.
DEPAUL 75, VILLANOVA 65
Percentages: FG .411, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Daniels 3-13, Whitmore 2-5, Slater 1-2, Armstrong 1-3, Dixon 0-1, Hausen 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Slater 4, Whitmore 4, Armstrong 2, Arcidiacono, Daniels, Dixon, Patterson). Steals: 4 (Whitmore 2, Armstrong, Daniels). Technical Fouls:...
Utah 116, Cleveland 114
CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 5-8 2-4 12, Okoro 1-3 2-2 4, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Garland 8-18 4-4 21, Mitchell 14-27 11-11 46, Osman 0-3 0-0 0, Stevens 5-6 0-0 11, Love 3-12 0-0 6, LeVert 5-11 1-3 12, Neto 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 42-90 20-24 114. UTAH (116) Beasley 4-12...
ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 78, HARTFORD 73
Percentages: FG .492, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Dunne 5-12, McClain 3-7, Washington 1-1, Jones 1-3, Pavlidis 0-1, Hobbs 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dunne, Pavlidis). Turnovers: 10 (Washington 3, Dunne 2, McClain 2, Hobbs, Sow, Webley). Steals: 6 (Washington 3, Dunne, McClain, Webley).
Texas 72, No. 23 Kansas 59
TEXAS (12-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 48.387, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 6-9, .667 (Gonzales 4-6, Morris 1-2, Holle 1-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Gaston 1, Harmon 1, Muhammad 1, Holle 1) Turnovers: 17 (Muhammad 4, Gaston 3, Harmon 3, Holle 3, Jones 2, Gonzales 1, Mwenentanda 1) Steals: 9 (Gonzales 3, Harmon 3,...
FLORIDA 67, LSU 56
Percentages: FG .396, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Jones 2-5, Bonham 1-3, Kugel 1-3, Reeves 1-8, Lofton 0-1, Richard 0-2, Fudge 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Castleton 5, Richard 2, Lofton). Turnovers: 10 (Castleton 3, Kugel 2, Lofton 2, Reeves 2, Richard). Steals: 10...
