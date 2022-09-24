ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NO. 14 IOWA STATE 84, TEXAS TECH 50

Percentages: FG .365, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Walton 2-2, Harmon 1-3, Tyson 1-4, Isaacs 1-9, Batcho 0-1, C.Williams 0-1, Fisher 0-1, Washington 0-1, D.Williams 0-2, Obanor 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Batcho 3, D.Williams, Tyson, Walton). Turnovers: 18 (Batcho 4, Harmon 4, Obanor...
LUBBOCK, TX
Phoenix 125, Golden State 113

Percentages: FG .456, FT .935. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Washington Jr. 5-9, Saric 3-5, Craig 2-5, Lee 2-5, Bridges 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Landale 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Craig 2). Turnovers: 21 (Saric 6, Washington Jr. 4, Landale 3, Okogie 3,...
WASHINGTON STATE
SOUTH CAROLINA 71, KENTUCKY 68

Percentages: FG .482, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Johnson 6-10, Jackson 2-2, Hankins-Sanford 1-1, Carter 1-2, Brown 1-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3. Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 5, Gray 3, Brown 2, Carter, Jackson). Steals: 2 (Brown, Wright). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Collins211-40-12-4112. Livingston131-30-01-3022. Tshiebwe406-117-107-121119. Wallace82-30-00-0114. Wheeler405-110-30-33210. Fredrick296-90-00-01014.
COLUMBIA, SC
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
FORT WORTH, TX
NOTRE DAME 73, GEORGIA TECH 72, OT

Percentages: FG .409, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Kelly 3-7, Sturdivant 2-3, Smith 2-4, Maxwell 1-3, Terry 0-4, Coleman 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Franklin 4, Smith). Turnovers: 11 (Kelly 4, Smith 4, Coleman, Howard, Maxwell). Steals: 5 (Kelly 3, Franklin, Terry). Technical Fouls:...
ATLANTA, GA
Temple 76, Tulsa 72

TEMPLE (10-8) Hicks 5-11 0-0 14, Jongkuch 0-2 2-2 2, Jourdain 2-5 3-4 7, Miller 2-7 5-6 9, White 2-4 0-0 4, Battle 5-17 0-0 13, Okpomo 3-4 0-0 6, Dezonie 2-3 4-7 9, Dunn 5-6 0-0 12. Totals 26-59 14-19 76. TULSA (4-11) Selebangue 7-8 5-6 19, Gaston-Chapman 3-6...
TULSA, OK
KENT STATE 75, TOLEDO 63

Percentages: FG .421, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Maddox 2-4, Millner 2-5, Shumate 1-4, R.Moss 1-6, Dennis 1-7, Cochran 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cochran, Shumate). Turnovers: 11 (Cochran 3, Millner 3, Dennis 2, R.Moss 2, Maddox). Steals: 4 (R.Moss 3, Millner). Technical Fouls:...
KENT, OH
NO. 11 KANSAS STATE 65, OKLAHOMA STATE 57

Percentages: FG .333, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Asberry 3-7, Harris 1-3, Wright 1-3, Newton 0-1, Williams 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Thompson 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Smith 3, Boone 2, Asberry). Turnovers: 15 (Boone 5, Anderson 2, Thompson 2, Asberry, Harris, Kouma, Newton, Smith,...
STILLWATER, OK
AIR FORCE 85, COLORADO STATE 74, OT

Percentages: FG .508, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McCreary 5-6, Mills 1-1, Heidbreder 1-7, Becker 0-1, Petraitis 0-2, Vander Zwaag 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Green, Petraitis). Turnovers: 9 (Green 4, McCreary 2, Petraitis 2, Mills). Steals: 6 (Petraitis 3, Mills 2, Green). Technical...
FORT COLLINS, CO
SETON HALL 66, GEORGETOWN 51

Percentages: FG .381, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Dawes 5-9, Jam.Harris 3-7, Richmond 1-1, D.Davis 0-1, Ndefo 0-1, Odukale 0-1, Jackson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jackson 2, Odukale 2, Ndefo). Turnovers: 8 (Samuel 2, D.Davis, Dawes, Jackson, Ndefo, Odukale, Richmond). Steals: 11 (Richmond...
GEORGETOWN, CA
San Jose St. 74, Fresno St. 64

FRESNO ST. (6-10) I.Moore 2-6 0-0 4, Campbell 0-4 0-0 0, Hill 3-8 3-4 12, Colimerio 1-1 0-0 2, Holland 6-10 0-0 18, Yap 5-12 2-2 13, Andre 6-12 3-3 15. Totals 23-53 8-9 64. T.Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Tolbert 5-9 0-0 12, Diallo 4-5 0-4 8, Cardenas 7-14 0-0 20, O.Moore 6-11 0-0 15, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Vaihola 6-7 0-1 12, G.Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 0-5 74.
SAN JOSE, CA
DEPAUL 75, VILLANOVA 65

Percentages: FG .411, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Daniels 3-13, Whitmore 2-5, Slater 1-2, Armstrong 1-3, Dixon 0-1, Hausen 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Slater 4, Whitmore 4, Armstrong 2, Arcidiacono, Daniels, Dixon, Patterson). Steals: 4 (Whitmore 2, Armstrong, Daniels). Technical Fouls:...
Utah 116, Cleveland 114

CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 5-8 2-4 12, Okoro 1-3 2-2 4, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Garland 8-18 4-4 21, Mitchell 14-27 11-11 46, Osman 0-3 0-0 0, Stevens 5-6 0-0 11, Love 3-12 0-0 6, LeVert 5-11 1-3 12, Neto 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 42-90 20-24 114. UTAH (116) Beasley 4-12...
CLEVELAND, OH
ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 78, HARTFORD 73

Percentages: FG .492, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Dunne 5-12, McClain 3-7, Washington 1-1, Jones 1-3, Pavlidis 0-1, Hobbs 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dunne, Pavlidis). Turnovers: 10 (Washington 3, Dunne 2, McClain 2, Hobbs, Sow, Webley). Steals: 6 (Washington 3, Dunne, McClain, Webley).
HARTFORD, CT
Texas 72, No. 23 Kansas 59

TEXAS (12-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 48.387, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 6-9, .667 (Gonzales 4-6, Morris 1-2, Holle 1-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Gaston 1, Harmon 1, Muhammad 1, Holle 1) Turnovers: 17 (Muhammad 4, Gaston 3, Harmon 3, Holle 3, Jones 2, Gonzales 1, Mwenentanda 1) Steals: 9 (Gonzales 3, Harmon 3,...
LAWRENCE, KS
FLORIDA 67, LSU 56

Percentages: FG .396, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Jones 2-5, Bonham 1-3, Kugel 1-3, Reeves 1-8, Lofton 0-1, Richard 0-2, Fudge 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Castleton 5, Richard 2, Lofton). Turnovers: 10 (Castleton 3, Kugel 2, Lofton 2, Reeves 2, Richard). Steals: 10...
BATON ROUGE, LA

