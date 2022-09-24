'Dedicated public servant.' Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams has died

CARROLLTON − Longtime Carroll County Sheriff Dale R. Williams has died, according to an announcement Saturday from the Sheriff's Office.

"It is with our deepest sympathy that we inform the community that after 18 years of proudly serving Carroll County, as your Sheriff, Dale R. Williams has passed away peacefully," stated a Facebook post from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office .

The post stated that service details would be provided later.

"I have worked under him, but we had occasion to work together, especially in my position as a commissioner," said Carroll County Commissioner Robert Wirkner, a former chief deputy under Sheriffs William Offenberger and Ralph Lucas. "I think that Sheriff Williams was a dedicated public servant for Carroll County. It is a loss to Carroll County."

Williams , a Democrat, was elected sheriff in 2005 and had previous law enforcement experience in Carroll County. He served as a Carrollton police officer and part-time sheriff's deputy from 1985 to 2005.

Williams also was a dispatcher for the sheriff's department from 1969 to 1975.

"He was a great guy," Malvern Mayor Robert DeLong said. "If there was any kind of incident, he was right on top of it and took care of it. We have no police department in Malvern."

The county commissioners are expected to name an interim sheriff Monday. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party leadership in Carroll County will likely name a successor to Williams. Wirkner, who is a Republican, said he anticipates the county Board of Elections will schedule an election to allow voters to decide who will complete the unexpired term. Williams' term was scheduled to expire at the end of 2024.

"I think he had planned to retire after this term," Wirkner said.

For the time, Maj. Calvin Grant has been overseeing the department.

"His leadership will be missed," Carroll County Commissioner Christopher Modranski said in a written statement. "But because of his leadership a command structure is in place to ensure the people of Carroll County are safe and well protected until an appropriate appointment can be made."

No other details surrounding his death were available.

