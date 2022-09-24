ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springlake, TX

Springlake-Earth’s Taytum Goodman, Plains’ Jhoan Menjivar net Athlete of the Week honors

By Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
Taytum Goodman, Jr., Springlake-Earth

The junior continued her dominance in the cross country ranks, blowing by the rest of the competition en route to winning the Class 1A girls race in 11 minutes, 42.50 seconds — more than two minutes ahead of the second-place finisher last week at the LISD Invitational at Mae Simmons Park. That netted her 39% of the vote to win Female Athlete of the Week.

Jhoan Menjivar, Jr., Plains

The dual-sport athlete did it all last week, which netted him 34% of the vote on the way to garnering Male Athlete of the Week honors. He caught 13 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown on Friday before going to bed and winning the Class 1A boys race then next morning in the LISD Invitational.

