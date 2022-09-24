Dwight-GSW garners season's first gridiron victory

DWIGHT — With Harvest Days taking place, Dwight-GSW was able to do its part to make the weekend enjoyable Friday night with a 33-28 victory over Momence in a Vermilion Valley (North) contest at Oughton Field.

The Trojans' thunder-and-lightning combination of Austin Burkhardt and Connor Telford combined for five touchdowns on a cool, wet night as DTHS posted its first victory of the season.

The Dwight-GSW defense was able to frustrate Momence throughout the first half. However, the Trojans were stymied in the early going, as well. That is until Telford was able to find some daylight.

Telford, who threw an interception on the first possession of the game, scored on runs of 3 and 4 yards in the second quarter. Burkhardt added the two-point conversion after the second touchdown for a 14-0 halftime for DTHS-GSW.

Momence countered with talented quarterback Kud’de Bertram in the third period to try to keep it a close game. Bertram accumulated 153 yards of offense and two TDs as the visitors drew to within a touchdown on two occasions.

The first score was through the air as Bertram connected with Marchello Draine for a 52-yard score. After the Leo Ortiz kick, it was 14-7. Ortiz was good on all four PAT efforts.

Dwight-GSW responded with an answer from Telford, who scored his third touchdown of the game on an 18-yard keeper. Angel Martin added the conversion to make it 21-7.

Momence came right back with Bertram capping the scoring drive with a 19-yard run, making it a 21-14 game with 2:43 left in the period.

The Trojans slugged back with Burkhardt racing 49 yards with 46 seconds left in the third to provide another answer. This made it 27-14 heading into the last stanza.

Disaster struck Momence when Bertram was forced out of the game due to injury after trying to chase down Burkhardt on his TD run. MHS went to freshman Erick Castillo for the final frame.

“We were facing the same kind of running quarterback as we saw last week so we made some adjustments and we ran a completely different style of defense,” DTHS-GSW head coach Luke Standiford said. “We brought a lot of pressure off the edge to contain and played man over the top. We had to rely on the secondary making plays in space and for the most part they did a good job.”

Burkhardt added a 35-yard touchdown run with 8:48 to go in the game to give the Trojans a 33-14 advantage. Burkhardt collected 158 yards and two TDs on 21 carries and reeled in a pair passes for 18 yards to lead the Dwight-GSW (1-4,1-0) offense. Telford gained 62 yards and scored three times on 15 carries and was 2 of 4 throwing for 18 yards and an interception.

Momence tried to come back as Castillo hooked up with Brogan Halpin for a 52-yard touchdown pass play with 4:10 left in the game.

“When you’re loading up the box and bringing pressure, it can leave windows open and they completed a couple of those for scores,” Standiford explained.

Dwight-GSW looked to run out the clock but a couple of unfortunate slips on back-to-back runs, coupled with Momence timeouts, forced the Trojans to punt. Terence Autman blocked the punt for Momence, scooped up the ball and ran 26 yards to score with 1:24 left. The PAT kick brought the score to 33-28. The Trojans covered the ensuing onside kick attempt and kneeled to run out the clock.

The Trojans' pressure forced four turnovers and accounted for nine plays for loss.

“We had Dylan (Crouch) and Caiden (Nelson) had the job of coming off the edge, making sure to contain, and putting pressure when they were throwing and they did a great job,” Standiford said.

Crouch recovered two Momence fumbles and forced another. Burkhard and Cox each recovered a fumble as well.

Dwight-GSW will look to continue its success at Homecoming next week as it hosts the Comets from Clifton Central.

“They’re well coached and they have really good football players,” Standiford said. “They have some momentum now after losing Week 1. We have to put together a new game play for Week 6, but we are healthy and we’ll see what we can do.”