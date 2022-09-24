ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, IL

No. 3 Mustangs knock Titans from ranks of unbeaten

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
 2 days ago
COLFAX — Third-ranked Ridgeview-Lexington took control early and did not allow El Paso-Gridley to really find a groove en route to a 33-7 nonconference tilt between Heart of Illinois Conference rivals Friday night.

The Mustangs, No. 3 in the latest Class 1A poll, struck for two first-quarter scores and then maintained the status quo the rest of the way. After a short delay, the game was cut short due to lightning in the area with 6:15 remaining.

Blessed with a strong offense, it was the R-L defense that got the home team on the board first. Braydon Campbell picked off a Kamren Schumacher throw and took it back 65 yards to get the Mustangs on the board. Kaden Farrell added the conversion kick for a 7-0 lead with 7:22 remaining in the first period.

Ridgeview-Lexington went up 13-0 later in the quarter when that potent offense crossed the goal line. It was Farrell doing the trick when he broke free for a 27-yard touchdown run with 1:07 left in the frame.

Farrell was a beast for Mustangs with four touchdowns on the night and 177 yards rushing on 23 attempts.

The Mustangs added to their lead with 4:04 remaining in the first half when Farrell found paydirt after a 12-yard jaunt. The conversion failed and left R-L with a 19-0 halftime edge.

The Titans finally cracked the scoreboard when Dax Gentes found an opening and raced 22 yards for a touchdown. Declan Duley booted the conversion to cut the margin to 19-7 with 8:09 left in the third.

Ridgeview-Lexington got the score back and then tacked on another touchdown in the last stanza for the final difference. Farrell scored both TDs — a 1-yard plunge and a 40-yard dash. Alec Thomas hit Connor Feit for the two-point conversion after the second score.

The Mustangs (5-0), who have now qualified for the postseason, had 275 yards of offense.

El Paso-Gridley (4-1) gained 157 yards with 131 coming on the ground. Gentes rushed for 85 yards and a TD on 16 trips while Schumacher added 44 yards on 14 keepers. Schumacher also threw for 26 yards on 3 of 10 passing.

The schedule doesn't ease up this next week for the Titans as they host unbeaten and state-ranked Eureka (No. 8 in Class 3A) at home on Sept. 30. Ridgeview-Lexington will host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Colfax next Friday.

