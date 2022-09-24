Maine State Police are investigating after a driver was allegedly assaulted by two people in a possible road rage incident in Alfred. Officials say it happened at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford Roads in that town. Two people, a man and woman, got out of their black SUV and allegedly punched the driver of a white Dodge Ram in the face several times. After they stopped hitting him, they allegedly sprayed the victim with Mace before leaving the scene. The black SUV continued on Route 202 toward Sanford. There's no word on how badly the victim was hurt.

