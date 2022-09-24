ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WWMT

Pickup on fire after striking tree in Cass County crash

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Cass County Sheriff's Office began an investigation early Sunday, after a pickup struck a tree. Efrain Razo, 25, was heading south on Rudy Road, south of Gage Street, and ran off the roadway into a tree around 1:27 a.m., Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said. Razo exited...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Retrial of Kalamazoo man charged in double murder gets underway

KALAMAZOO, MI — Opening arguments began Monday in a case for a man accused of killing two people at a Kalamazoo Township apartment complex in late 2020. After a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict during a trial in March, Kalamazoo 19-year-old Tikario McMillon is being tried a second time in the shooting deaths of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brahsers Jr., 36. McMillon is charged with two counts of open murder and two counts of felony firearm.
KALAMAZOO, MI
City
Battle Creek, MI
Cass County, MI
Crime & Safety
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, MI
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WLNS

Williamston man arrested for torture, domestic violence

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Williamston man is in custody after allegedly committing domestic violence and torturing someone, Williamston Police said in a press release. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by the Williamston Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team and has since been arraigned in court. The charges stem back to a suspicious […]
WILLIAMSTON, MI
MLive

Accidental shooting reported near Western Michigan University

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police are investigating an accidental, self-inflicted shooting near Western Michigan University. The incident happened Monday, Sept. 26, in the 700 block of Howard Street, police said. WMU Public Safety issued an alert Monday night to avoid the area while Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety investigated the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
#West Michigan#Domestic Violence#Drive By Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WWMT

Police search for man suspected of armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a business in Kalamazoo on Saturday. The robbery happened around 4:40 p.m. at a business on South Westnedge Avenue near Howard Street, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The suspect approached the checkout lane, flashed a handgun, and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Ionia Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Got any alarming phone calls from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office recently? The sheriff’s office is asking locals to be wary of any phone calls, especially ones saying that the police have a warrant out for the target’s arrest, and the person must pay their bond or go to jail. […]
IONIA COUNTY, MI
wincountry.com

Allegan County accident remains under investigation

ALLEGAN MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies continue to seek a cause in an accident Saturday evening in Trowbridge Township. Authorities received a call around 6:15 pm that a vehicle that had driven off of a bridge on Bridge Rd near Primrose Pl. Upon arrival, deputies...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WLNS

8 taken to hospital after Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County officials are investigating a crash that occurred around 2:00 p.m. Sunday in Concord Township. Deputies responded to the crash at North Concord and Warner Road after getting reports of a personal injury crash. Officials say a car that was heading west ignored a stop sign and then hit […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wincountry.com

Stabbing incident under investigation in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is continuing its search for a suspect in an early morning stabbing incident Saturday. Officials report that a 42-year-old man was stabbed multiple times around 1:30 am near the WMU campus. It’s not known at this time why...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While supplies last, Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services announced Monday that COVID-19 test kits are available. "We are offering free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents of eligible communities," a representative with Project ACT said. Booster shots: Omicron targeted COVID-19 booster shot to be...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

