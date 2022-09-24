Read full article on original website
WWMT
Pickup on fire after striking tree in Cass County crash
DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Cass County Sheriff's Office began an investigation early Sunday, after a pickup struck a tree. Efrain Razo, 25, was heading south on Rudy Road, south of Gage Street, and ran off the roadway into a tree around 1:27 a.m., Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said. Razo exited...
Retrial of Kalamazoo man charged in double murder gets underway
KALAMAZOO, MI — Opening arguments began Monday in a case for a man accused of killing two people at a Kalamazoo Township apartment complex in late 2020. After a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict during a trial in March, Kalamazoo 19-year-old Tikario McMillon is being tried a second time in the shooting deaths of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brahsers Jr., 36. McMillon is charged with two counts of open murder and two counts of felony firearm.
WNDU
Benton Harbor man bound for trial in connection to fatal shooting of girlfriend
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man was bound over trial on an open murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Tyrell Taylor, 30, was bound for trial at the end of a preliminary hearing on Friday.
Police investigate accidental shooting near WMU
There was a report of a shooting near Western Michigan University, police say.
WWMT
Teens charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 2-year-old in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two males, including a juvenile were formally arraigned on open murder and weapons charges in the deadly drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old Battle Creek boy last week. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six...
Williamston man arrested in connection to suspicious death in May 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A Williamston man was arrested Monday after a warrant was issued by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for the crime of torture and domestic violence. According to a news release from the Williamston Police Department, this arrest is in connection to an ongoing investigation into...
Williamston man arrested for torture, domestic violence
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Williamston man is in custody after allegedly committing domestic violence and torturing someone, Williamston Police said in a press release. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by the Williamston Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team and has since been arraigned in court. The charges stem back to a suspicious […]
Accidental shooting reported near Western Michigan University
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police are investigating an accidental, self-inflicted shooting near Western Michigan University. The incident happened Monday, Sept. 26, in the 700 block of Howard Street, police said. WMU Public Safety issued an alert Monday night to avoid the area while Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety investigated the...
WWMT
Police search for man suspected of armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a business in Kalamazoo on Saturday. The robbery happened around 4:40 p.m. at a business on South Westnedge Avenue near Howard Street, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The suspect approached the checkout lane, flashed a handgun, and...
thecollegiatelive.com
Trespasser arrested in bookstore, drunk driver on Fountain Street, and multiple hit and runs – GRCC Police Reports
Hit and run in Ramp A clarified by security cameras. On Sept. 7, at 11:56 a.m., Grand Rapids Community College Police were driving on level five in Ramp A when they were flagged down by a man. The man told the officers that when he was attempting to leave the...
Multiple cars catch fire at Grandville Meijer
Multiple cars caught fire at a Grandville Meijer on Monday.
Police: Kzoo business robbed at gunpoint
There was an armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business on Sunday, police say.
Ionia Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Got any alarming phone calls from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office recently? The sheriff’s office is asking locals to be wary of any phone calls, especially ones saying that the police have a warrant out for the target’s arrest, and the person must pay their bond or go to jail. […]
wincountry.com
Allegan County accident remains under investigation
ALLEGAN MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies continue to seek a cause in an accident Saturday evening in Trowbridge Township. Authorities received a call around 6:15 pm that a vehicle that had driven off of a bridge on Bridge Rd near Primrose Pl. Upon arrival, deputies...
WWMT
Heated three-hour Kalamazoo Township meeting, weeks after firing of two fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Almost two weeks ago, Kalamazoo Township Manager Dexter Mitchell fired two fire chiefs. “After an eight-month long investigation, I believe that was the correct action,” said Mitchell during the Kalamazoo Township board of trustees meeting on Monday. Former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter...
3 injured in collision along Michigan highway, police say
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Three people were injured Saturday night after one driver stopped his vehicle in the middle of a highway, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 10:22 p.m. report Saturday, Sept. 24, of a crash in the area of M-6, west of Kenowa Avenue in Jamestown Township.
8 taken to hospital after Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County officials are investigating a crash that occurred around 2:00 p.m. Sunday in Concord Township. Deputies responded to the crash at North Concord and Warner Road after getting reports of a personal injury crash. Officials say a car that was heading west ignored a stop sign and then hit […]
wincountry.com
Stabbing incident under investigation in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is continuing its search for a suspect in an early morning stabbing incident Saturday. Officials report that a 42-year-old man was stabbed multiple times around 1:30 am near the WMU campus. It’s not known at this time why...
WWMT
Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While supplies last, Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services announced Monday that COVID-19 test kits are available. "We are offering free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents of eligible communities," a representative with Project ACT said. Booster shots: Omicron targeted COVID-19 booster shot to be...
83-year-old woman shot while passing out pamphlets in Ionia Co.
An 83-year-old woman was shot while passing out pamphlets at a home in Ionia County, Michigan State Police said.
