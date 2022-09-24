Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missing Freeport teen still believed to be in 'general area,' officials say in Monday press conference
FREEPORT, Maine — Law enforcement officials are continuing to ask members of the public to come forward with information that could potentially help them find 14-year-old Theo Ferrara, but they are also still urging the public to leave active search areas to the professionals. Theo was last seen at...
WMTW
Aircraft used in latest phase of search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — The search for missing Freeport teen Theo Ferrara continued Sunday with aircraft resources. A helicopter belonging to the Maine Forest Service and a Marine Patrol plane were used to search wooded areas near the border of Freeport and Brunswick from above, according to Kent Nelson of the Forest Service.
NECN
Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old in Maine
Police in Freeport, Maine, are seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday. Theo Ferrara was last seen at his home in Freeport around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. Flyers have been posted around town as police officers and game wardens continue to search for the missing teen.
wgan.com
Police say they’ve received credible tips amid the search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine (WGME) — Amid the search for a missing teenager in Freeport, law enforcement said Saturday that tips from the public have helped in their efforts. Police say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Ferrara left his home on Flying Point Road near Maquoit Bay in Freeport.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
Missing 83-Year-Old Maine Man Found Safe
A Silver Alert has been cancelled and a Connor Township man has been found. UPDATE: Maine State Police say Claude Lamothe has been safely located. Maine State Police say 83-year-old Claude Lamothe was reported missing after failing to return home from a trip into Caribou. He was last seen Saturday at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon leaving the Caribou location of Daigle Oil. Officials are concerned because they say Lamothe has cognitive issues.
WMTW
Steven Downs sentenced to 75 years for 1993 murder of Sophie Sergie in his Alaska college dorm
FAIRBANKS, Alaska -- Sep. 26, 2022 — An Alaska judge has sentenced Steven Downs, 48, from Auburn, Maine, to a 75-year prison sentence for the 1993 rape and murder of Sophie Sergie,a three-decade-old cold case finally solved after genetic genealogy connected Downs to DNA evidence at the crime scene.
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgan.com
Sheriff’s deputy in Maine struck, injured by car door as suspect reportedly flees
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured when they were struck by a car door as a suspect tried to get away. The sheriff’s office says the deputy pulled 29-year-old Zachary Laney of Bridgton over at the Naples Causeway due to multiple violations. The deputy...
wabi.tv
Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
WMTW
Authorities: Driver fleeing traffic stop sideswipes deputy in Naples
SEBAGO, Maine — A Bridgton man faces a slew of charges after allegedly sideswiping a deputy with his car while trying to flee a traffic stop. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Zachary Laney, 29, was pulled over on the Naples Causeway for multiple motor vehicle violations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1947 Article About Shopping in Freeport Has Shocking Parenting That Would Land You in Jail Today
Shopping isn't just different from 1947, so is parenting. An article was posted in the local Facebook Group, 'You Know You're From Freeport, Pownal or Durham If...' The article was written by Mrs. Andrew Allen. That pretty much sets the tone. Heading into the '50s, this article is as sexist as it comes. The woman who wrote the article never identified herself except as Mrs. Andrew Allen. The good wife.
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
Mother and son face charges following Pownal crash that injured several teens
POWNAL, Maine — Two people were injured and a 19-year-old driver has been charged following a car crash in Pownal overnight. Jack Kelley of Durham was driving on Brown Road near Hallowell Road with three passengers around 12:19 a.m. when he allegedly went off the road and down an embankment before hitting some trees, which caused his SUV to roll over, Cumberland County Patrol Capt. Kerry Joyce said in an email Saturday.
WPFO
Man accused of driving over 110 MPH in Rochester
ROCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- A man was arrested after police say they caught him driving over 110 MPH in Rochester, New Hampshire on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say a trooper spotted a 2013 Honda Accord driving 111 mph on Route 16 near Exit 13. The trooper pulled the car...
Bridgton man arrested on multiple charges including assault on an officer after a traffic stop in Naples
NAPLES, Maine — A Bridgton man is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail after being arrested on multiple charges on Sunday night. According to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Zachary Laney, 29, was pulled over on the Naples Causeway around 5:30 p.m. Sunday by a Sheriff's Deputy.
WMTW
Maine resort honors celebrated sled dog with statute
POLAND, Maine — A new statute at the Poland Spring Resort honors one of history's most celebrated sled dogs. Nearly a century ago, a dog named Togo helped save a city in Alaska. Cyndi Robbins has spearheaded an effort to honor Togo with a life-size, lifelike bronze statute. "You...
mainebiz.biz
Sea Dog Brewing to open location in Scarborough
The Sea Dog Brewing Co. has upgrades and fit-up underway to open a new location at 1 Cabela Boulevard in Scarborough. The company bought the 6,115-square-foot retail building from Feldco Development Corp. for $1.5 million. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers brokered the transaction. The location formerly housed an outlet...
A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop
Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
Comments / 2