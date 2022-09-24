Lax Supervision That Led to Oregon Prisoner Escape, Brutal Attack ‘Appalling,’ Judge Says

Read full article on original website
‘No sense of justice’: Hundreds cycling through Oregon courts without public defenders
Thomas Ahern is a man of many problems. He’s homeless, broke, bleeding from cuts and scrapes, and according to authorities in Portland and Washington County, has been caught inside stolen cars twice since late July — both leading to felony cases.
thereflector.com
Battle Ground man identified in suspicious north county death
The man found dead at a campsite surrounded by booby traps in northeast Clark County earlier this month has been identified. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office identified Shane Beech, 52, of Battle Ground, as the man discovered at a campsite east of Chelatchie Prairie on Sept. 12. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of the medical examiner’s announcement.
Man charged with unprovoked killing of retired professor, beating elderly man in downtown Portland held without bail
A man charged with killing a retired professor and seriously injuring another man during an unprovoked attack at a Portland bus stop in June was denied bail Monday after a judge heard evidence that the suspect appeared unremorseful and delusional in statements afterward to police. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin...
Chronicle
Man Wounded, Robbed During Machete Attack at Southwest Washington Homeless Encampment
A man was suffered multiple wounds Monday when he was attacked with a machete and robbed of his bicycle at a homeless camp in Hazel Dell, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The incident was reported about 5:45 p.m. behind a business in the 800 block of Northeast Minnehaha...
kptv.com
Hieb will not face charges after fair arrest
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - James Hieb, a state representative from Oregon, won’t be held accountable for his arrest in August at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds on suspicion of disorderly conduct and other offenses. According to a memo obtained by FOX 12, the Clackamas County district attorney is choosing not...
kptv.com
Mom of Portland teen who died from accidental fentanyl overdose sues alleged drug dealer on behalf of son
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The mom of a Portland teen who accidentally overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills is now suing the alleged drug trafficker. Kerry Cohen says her son Griffin Hoffmann had a big heart and loved life. “He was my favorite person in the world,” said Cohen. “Being around him...
Teen groped at SE Portland bus stop, driver stops to help
An unidentified man who allegedly groped a teenager's breasts at a Southeast Portland bus stop remains at large, police said.
tualatinlife.com
Tualatin man convicted of killing mother
Garth Patrick Beams of Tualatin was sentenced to life in prison by a Washington County circuit court judge last month for beating his 74-year-old mother to death with a baseball bat in 2018. Beams was convicted on Aug. 25 of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the...
16-year-old boy accused of starting Salem house fire
Salem police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly starting a fire at a residence on Friday.
Responding to Portland’s homeless crisis through the eyes of a Portland police sergeant
PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW reporter Blair Best and photojournalist Chad DeHart went on a ride-along with a Portland Police Bureau sergeant in August to get an inside look at the city's response to the homelessness crisis. It’s 9 o’clock on a Monday morning when we step inside the police...
KATU.com
Escaped inmate gets more than 34 years in prison for attack on Oregon Coast
An escaped inmate charged with attempted murder after beating two Japanese women on the Oregon Coast pleaded guilty in court Friday to attempted murder and other charges. Jedaiah Lunn was accused of escaping from an inmate work crew in Tillamook County in April, and then attacking the women at a nearby campground.
Oregon state lawmaker James Hieb will not face charges following county fair arrest
Republican State Representative James Hieb will not face charges for smoking at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds and a confrontation with deputies that landed him in jail.
KTVL
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
kptv.com
Woman arrested, charged with driving stolen vehicle and DUI in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested Sunday in Clark County and charged with driving a vehicle reported stolen in Portland and driving under the influence, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 11 a.m., police responded to five reports of a reckless driver, several...
WWEEK
Three Multnomah County Corrections Deputies Are on Leave Pending a Criminal Investigation
Three Multnomah County sheriff’s corrections deputies, Mirzet Sacirovic, Jorge Troudt and Gustavo Valdovinos, were placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 21, WW has learned. Corrections deputies typically supervise inmates in the county’s jails. The suspensions are “related” to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and Oregon State...
Portland police officer who knocked protester to the ground won’t face charges
A Portland police officer won’t face criminal charges after he shoved a man with his back turned during a downtown riot two years ago, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office determined. Officer Craig F. Lehman sent protester David P. Bowen tumbling down onto the red bricks of Southwest...
Man dies after reported Sumner neighborhood shooting
A man has died after a shooting in the Sumner Neighborhood early Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau announced.
clayconews.com
DEPUTIES SEIZE 92,000 FENTANYL PILLS, THIRTEEN (13) POUNDS OF OTHER DRUGS IN CLACKMAS COUNTY, OREGON DURING INVESTIGATION
CLACKMAS COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that during a recent investigation, deputies learned that on Sunday, September 18, 2022, a person was driving to the Portland-area with a substantial amount of illegal drugs. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies, with...
Clark County to take jail from sheriff's control after unanimous council vote
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A resolution to move control of the Clark County Jail away from the sheriff's office passed Tuesday evening. The county council voted unanimously to set up a new department to manage jail services. But some key players, namely the candidates running to be the next sheriff say they were totally caught off guard by the move.
kptv.com
Stolen car found in Sandy River
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday morning. Deputies discovered the car and called the owner who was surprised that it wasn’t parked in their driveway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. A picture tweeted by the sheriff’s office...
