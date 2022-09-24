ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jacinto, CA

3 juveniles arrested for alleged armed robbery in San Jacinto

By Travis Schlepp
 2 days ago

Three juvenile boys have been arrested for allegedly robbing a person at gunpoint and stealing their jewelry.

It happened Friday evening around 7 p.m. at a home on the 600 block of Poo’ish Drive in San Jacinto.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the three suspects were seen walking away from the scene of the robbery shortly after it was reported.

Deputies contacted the three boys and positively identified them as being involved in the robbery, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The stolen property was recovered and returned to its owner and the three suspects were booked into juvenile hall to await charges for robbery.

Due to their ages, their names will not be released, sheriff’s officials added.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Deputy Blythe of the Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto Station at 951-654-2702.

Comments / 6

Jesserides
2d ago

Yea carry a gun so what if you don't have a CCW protect your self The law don't care if felons or gangsters carry so be a closet Gangster and keep your stuff you earned and didn't steal don't kill the little SOB give him a limp so he can't run away he can waddle like a Duck

Reply
4
Believersrejoice Rejoice
2d ago

Glad they were caught no one injured physically but I know the victim is probably emotionally and mentally hurt. Way to go sheriff and police department

Reply
3
California Crime & Safety
