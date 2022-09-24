ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoke swirls from brush fire in Calabasas; forward progress stopped

By Travis Schlepp
 2 days ago

A small brush fire whipped up large plumes of smoke in Calabasas Saturday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 12:45 p.m. on the 24000 block of Calabasas Road.

Fire crews responded and found the Lobo Fire burning on a hillside.

Ground and helicopter crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were assisted by Los Angeles City Fire personnel.

No structures were threatened and evacuations were not ordered.

According to County Fire’s air operations team, temperatures were around 96 degrees while firefighters were on scene, with winds steady at about 6 mph with gusts reaching about 12 mph.

By 3 p.m., crews had stopped forward progress of the blaze as containment grew to 25%, according to the City of Calabasas.

The total acreage is unclear at this time.

Man, 21, dead after vehicle crashes into ravine in Calabasas

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a car that crashed into a ravine in Calabasas Saturday afternoon, but after some investigating, officials believe the fatal crash took place a day or two before. The call came in just after 4 p.m., and deputies headed to...
CALABASAS, CA
CBS LA

Several vehicles damaged after running over tree that fell onto Burbank Boulevard in Encino

As many as 10 vehicles were damaged after running into and over a downed tree in Encino.Several large branches from a tree alongside Burbank Boulevard fell into lanes near Hayvenhurst Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Several vehicles were caught on video running over the tree, slamming on their brakes and pulling over to the side of the road.Some people stopped to help direct traffic and clean up the mess, before police arrived and put out flares to block off the obstructed lane.Neighbors say this is a long, dark stretch of Burbank Boulevard, where people routinely go over the speed limit.There were no reports of serious injuries from the hazard.
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Worker injured, car damaged after scaffolding collapses from building in Hollywood

A worker was injured when scaffolding fell from a building in Hollywood Monday afternoon. The incident was reported by Los Angeles Fire Department at around 4:42 p.m. at a building on Highland Avenue and Leland Way. The worker was on the scaffolding when it fell, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. A car passing by was also struck by the falling debris, causing damage to the body of the vehicle. The driver was uninjured.Sky2 over the scene showed a considerable amount of debris in the roadway next to the building, which appeared to be in the process of construction. No other injuries were reported and an investigation was underway to determine why the scaffolding collapsed. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pursuit end on 15 Freeway in Hesperia possibly related to Fontana abduction

A pursuit on the 15 Freeway ended in Hesperia with shots fired Tuesday morning. Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle possibly wanted in connection to Monday’s abduction of a teen girl in Fontana. The law enforcement chase began in the Barstow area on the southbound 15 Freeway. The pursuit eventually stopped on the freeway […]
HESPERIA, CA
signalscv.com

Two-vehicle collision on I-5 slows down morning traffic

A two-vehicle collision slowed down traffic on Interstate 5 north of Lyons Avenue on Monday morning, according to law enforcement officials. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of a two-vehicle collision on the southbound side of Interstate 5 just north of Lyons Avenue at approximately 9:15 a.m. Information...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
