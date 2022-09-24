Smoke swirls from brush fire in Calabasas; forward progress stopped

A small brush fire whipped up large plumes of smoke in Calabasas Saturday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 12:45 p.m. on the 24000 block of Calabasas Road.

Fire crews responded and found the Lobo Fire burning on a hillside.

Ground and helicopter crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were assisted by Los Angeles City Fire personnel.

No structures were threatened and evacuations were not ordered.

According to County Fire’s air operations team, temperatures were around 96 degrees while firefighters were on scene, with winds steady at about 6 mph with gusts reaching about 12 mph.

By 3 p.m., crews had stopped forward progress of the blaze as containment grew to 25%, according to the City of Calabasas.

The total acreage is unclear at this time.

