The Los Angeles Lakers faithful have not had too much cause for optimism in the last few seasons. Since they won it all in 2020, the roster has changed quite drastically outside their main stars, and it has led to worse results. Anthony Davis' health has been iffy for the last two seasons and the addition of Russell Westbrook has simply not worked out the way the team might have hoped.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO