Alabama State Falls to Prairie View A&M, 25-15
Tazon Conley threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores and Prairie View A&M never never trailed as it beat Alabama St. 25-15 on Saturday. Conley finished 14-for-19 passing for 180 yards with the touchdown and an interception. His 16-yard scoring run put the Panthers (2-2, 0-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) on the board first. Later, his 2-yard run with 5:59 before halftime made it 14-6.
Citizens Protest in Support of Rights of Alabama Prison Inmates Across the State
Prison reform is often an unpopular topic across the state– as many believe the rights of inmates in the criminal justice system are being mishandled, leaving those inmates to suffer with physical and mental illness that seemingly go untreated. Today, protesters met at the Criminal Justice Center in downtown Montgomery in support of the rights of inmates across the state.
New details released related to medical care of Kastello Vaughan
The Alabama Department of Corrections has released new details related to the Kastello Vaughan’s medical history. Officials with ADOC say Vaughan signed the Inmate Authorization for Release of Health Records, which allows. the ADOC to disclose additional details about his medical history that have contributed to his physical condition.
Man, Woman Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured. Police went to a home in the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive at about 3:30PM. That’s just off Virginia Loop Road. Police say they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a man with...
23 Year Old Dies in Elmore County Crash
State troopers say an Eclectic man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday. Justin C. Jones, 23, was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the road and turned over. Authorities say Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of...
Opelika Man Killed in Lee County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say an Opelika man has been killed in a single-car crash. State troopers say 19-year-old Nicholas Northern was killed when the Mazda Miata he was driving left the road, hit a tree and overturned. The wreck happened at around 2:48PM Saturday on Lee County 145, about eight...
MPD: Woman dies in shooting on Fredericksburg Drive
Montgomery police say one of the victims in a shooting Monday has died. 30-year-old Brittany Bohannon, of Montgomery, was shot around 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Bohannon was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died. Another victim, an unidentified adult male, was...
The City of Prattville Purchases an Ice Skating Rink for the Holiday Season
The City of Prattville will be adding a new attraction for the Holiday season. Prattville has purchased an ice skating rink that will be a permanent fixture in the downtown area. The skating rink is expected to open December 1 and will be $5 per person for 30 minutes. The...
UPDATE: Police Release Identity of Man Killed in I-85 Crash in Montgomery
Montgomery police have now released the name of the man who was killed in a wreck on Interstate 85 northbound near the Bell Road overpass on Friday. Police say 44-year-old Burtish Quarles of Montgomery was killed when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler at around 10:46AM.
Equal Justice Initiative Plans to Open Legacy Plaza in Downtown Montgomery
The Equal Justice Initiative is planning to open the new Legacy Plaza in downtown Montgomery on Wednesday. The Legacy Plaza is next to the Legacy Museum, which is at 400 North Court Street and not far from Riverwalk Stadium. EJI says the Legacy Plaza will be a gathering place for...
