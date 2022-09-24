Read full article on original website
Jayson Tatum shares why he believes Joe Mazzulla is ready to lead the Boston Celtics
When the Boston Celtics officially suspended head coach Ime Udoka, the club simultaneously named assistant Joe Mazzulla the interim head coach. The 34-year old has been with the team since 2019, and has known president of basketball operations for even longer. This will be Mazzulla’s first stint as an NBA head coach.
Jaylen Brown Discusses Ime Udoka’s Suspension From Celtics
The Boston star discussed his coach’s suspension at media day heading into training camp.
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla addresses controversial past after taking over for Ime Udoka
The head coach position for the Boston Celtics has been fraught with controversy after the recent suspension of Ime Udoka. However, the interim coach filling in, 34-year-old Joe Mazzulla, has also had his fair share of trouble away from the court. In 2009, Mazzulla was arrested for domestic violence while...
Bleacher Report
Knicks News: Evan Fournier 'Front-Runner' over Quentin Grimes to Start at SG
The Quentin Grimes hype train may already be falling off the rails. New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters that Evan Fournier, not Grimes, is the "front-runner" to start at shooting guard this season. “With Jalen, with RJ, with Julius we need shooting (at shooting guard)," Thibodeau said. Grimes...
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Biggest Question for 2022-23 Season
With NBA teams all over the league hosting media days this month, reporters throughout the country (and some in Toronto) will be able to ask players, coaches and front offices a boatload of questions. What's the philosophy heading into this season? What did you do to improve this offseason? Is...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook: I Don't Need to Feel Wanted by Lakers After Offseason Trade Rumors
Russell Westbrook is ready to show up for the Los Angeles Lakers, even if they don't necessarily love that he is still on the roster. "I don't need to," the point guard said when he was asked if he felt wanted by his own team, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "I need to just do my job. Whether I'm wanted or not doesn't really matter. I think the most important thing is that I show up for work and I do the job like I've always done it: Be professional and go out and play my ass off and compete."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Signs Hornets Contract to Join Brother LaMelo
The Charlotte Hornets reportedly agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with guard LiAngelo Ball on Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal was completed ahead of this week's start of training camp. Ball is the brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball,...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving: Nets' Offseason Was Kind of a 'Clusterf--k' Amid Trade Rumors, More
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are back with the Brooklyn Nets after a wild offseason for the franchise. "It was kind of like a clusterf--k," Irving said of the team's offseason at media day Monday. Irving was the subject of trade rumors early in the summer, with the Los Angeles...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Says Trade Request Came from 'Some Doubt' About Nets' Culture, Stability
Kevin Durant spoke with reporters at the Brooklyn Nets' media day on Monday, offering insight into his trade request and his lack of surprise that he wasn't dealt. “There was a lot of uncertainty around our team last year… We came to a mutual agreement that we should keep moving forward.”<br><br>-Kevin Durant on his offseason with the Nets. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAMediaDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAMediaDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/dlYEGmeoPP">pic.twitter.com/dlYEGmeoPP</a>
Bleacher Report
Nets’ Kyrie Irving 'Gave Up' $100M-Plus Contract Extension over Vaccination Status
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has remained staunch in his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. During the team's media day on Monday, he revealed he turned down a four-year contract extension prior to the 2020-21 season. "I gave up four years, 100-and-something million deciding to be unvaccinated and...
Bleacher Report
Buy or Sell 2022 NBA Lottery Teams to Make 2023 Playoffs
For the 14 teams denied entry to the 2022 NBA playoff party, the promise of the upcoming 2022-23 campaign is a reminder they don't have to be resigned to the same fate. Not most of them, at least. While a few squads have seemingly already committed to piling up losses...
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling Top Viral Quotes from NBA Media Day
Hope typically springs eternal on NBA media days, and that was the case for just about every team throughout the league on Monday. Every year, we hear about players who are in the best shape of their lives, those who've gained 10 pounds of muscle (or lost 10 pounds of unwanted weight), all the skills that were added over the offseason and more.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jae Crowder Trade, Kemba Walker and Eric Gordon
Media day is already in the rearview, putting training camp on deck, preseason contests on the whole and the actual 2022-23 campaign just around the corner. As you might expect, the basketball world is buzzing, so let's dig into those discussions with this latest rumor roundup. 4 Potential Suitors for...
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Got Jealous Of Warriors' Championship Parade
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is highly motivated to win another title, and he revealed Sunday that he got jealous watching the Golden State Warriors' 2022 NBA championship parade. When asked about his motivation to win another title, Antetokounmpo responded:. "I kinda got jealous of Golden State and seeing them...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Darvin Ham Says Russell Westbrook Told Him He Will Commit to Playing Defense
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said point guard Russell Westbrook has made a renewed commitment to defense ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. "The guys that are going to get the minutes are the guys that are going out there to get stops," Ham told reporters Monday. "He's told me personally he's going to commit to that side of the ball."
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green 'Is Not Going to Be Shy About Leaving' Warriors, Says NBA Exec
Forward Draymond Green reportedly won't hesitate to leave the Golden State Warriors in free agency next offseason if it benefits him to do so. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com (h/t Jack Simone of Heavy.com), an anonymous Western Conference executive said Green "is not going to be shy about leaving" Golden State for the right offer since he is "about player power" and "understands this business."
Bleacher Report
Penny Hardaway, Memphis Face $5K Fine, Probation over James Wiseman Recruitment
The University of Memphis men's basketball program has been placed on probation for three years and received a $5,000 fine for Level II and Level III recruiting violations by the NCAA. The penalty came after allegations that head coach Penny Hardaway paid former player James Wiseman and his family $11,500...
Bleacher Report
Spurs' Keldon Johnson to Miss Start of Training Camp with Shoulder Injury
The San Antonio Spurs will be without guard Keldon Johnson when training camp opens next week. According to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, Johnson is also expected to miss at least the start of the Spurs' preseason schedule because of a dislocated right shoulder suffered during a recent scrimmage.
Bleacher Report
7 Bold Predictions for the 2022 MLB Playoffs
The 2022 MLB playoff bracket probably won't be set in stone until the final day of the regular season (Wednesday, Oct. 5), but we're already coming in hot with seven bold predictions on how the postseason will play out. There are no internal contradictions with these predictions, so it is...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Opens Up On Being Swept By The Boston Celtics In 2022 Playoffs: "It Was One Of The First Times I've Been Embarrassed Leaving The Court"
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had a very interesting summer together. Irving was the first player to want out of the Nets after the team didn't give him the max contract extension Irving thought he deserves. The Nets reservations over Kyrie's availability through the season were valid ones and Kyrie is coming into this season playing to re-establish his value in the league.
