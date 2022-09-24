ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest Question for 2022-23 Season

With NBA teams all over the league hosting media days this month, reporters throughout the country (and some in Toronto) will be able to ask players, coaches and front offices a boatload of questions. What's the philosophy heading into this season? What did you do to improve this offseason? Is...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Russell Westbrook: I Don't Need to Feel Wanted by Lakers After Offseason Trade Rumors

Russell Westbrook is ready to show up for the Los Angeles Lakers, even if they don't necessarily love that he is still on the roster. "I don't need to," the point guard said when he was asked if he felt wanted by his own team, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "I need to just do my job. Whether I'm wanted or not doesn't really matter. I think the most important thing is that I show up for work and I do the job like I've always done it: Be professional and go out and play my ass off and compete."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Signs Hornets Contract to Join Brother LaMelo

The Charlotte Hornets reportedly agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with guard LiAngelo Ball on Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal was completed ahead of this week's start of training camp. Ball is the brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Says Trade Request Came from 'Some Doubt' About Nets' Culture, Stability

Kevin Durant spoke with reporters at the Brooklyn Nets' media day on Monday, offering insight into his trade request and his lack of surprise that he wasn't dealt. “There was a lot of uncertainty around our team last year… We came to a mutual agreement that we should keep moving forward.”<br><br>-Kevin Durant on his offseason with the Nets. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAMediaDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAMediaDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/dlYEGmeoPP">pic.twitter.com/dlYEGmeoPP</a>
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Buy or Sell 2022 NBA Lottery Teams to Make 2023 Playoffs

For the 14 teams denied entry to the 2022 NBA playoff party, the promise of the upcoming 2022-23 campaign is a reminder they don't have to be resigned to the same fate. Not most of them, at least. While a few squads have seemingly already committed to piling up losses...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling Top Viral Quotes from NBA Media Day

Hope typically springs eternal on NBA media days, and that was the case for just about every team throughout the league on Monday. Every year, we hear about players who are in the best shape of their lives, those who've gained 10 pounds of muscle (or lost 10 pounds of unwanted weight), all the skills that were added over the offseason and more.
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jae Crowder Trade, Kemba Walker and Eric Gordon

Media day is already in the rearview, putting training camp on deck, preseason contests on the whole and the actual 2022-23 campaign just around the corner. As you might expect, the basketball world is buzzing, so let's dig into those discussions with this latest rumor roundup. 4 Potential Suitors for...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Draymond Green 'Is Not Going to Be Shy About Leaving' Warriors, Says NBA Exec

Forward Draymond Green reportedly won't hesitate to leave the Golden State Warriors in free agency next offseason if it benefits him to do so. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com (h/t Jack Simone of Heavy.com), an anonymous Western Conference executive said Green "is not going to be shy about leaving" Golden State for the right offer since he is "about player power" and "understands this business."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Spurs' Keldon Johnson to Miss Start of Training Camp with Shoulder Injury

The San Antonio Spurs will be without guard Keldon Johnson when training camp opens next week. According to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, Johnson is also expected to miss at least the start of the Spurs' preseason schedule because of a dislocated right shoulder suffered during a recent scrimmage.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bleacher Report

7 Bold Predictions for the 2022 MLB Playoffs

The 2022 MLB playoff bracket probably won't be set in stone until the final day of the regular season (Wednesday, Oct. 5), but we're already coming in hot with seven bold predictions on how the postseason will play out. There are no internal contradictions with these predictions, so it is...
MLB
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Opens Up On Being Swept By The Boston Celtics In 2022 Playoffs: "It Was One Of The First Times I've Been Embarrassed Leaving The Court"

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had a very interesting summer together. Irving was the first player to want out of the Nets after the team didn't give him the max contract extension Irving thought he deserves. The Nets reservations over Kyrie's availability through the season were valid ones and Kyrie is coming into this season playing to re-establish his value in the league.
BROOKLYN, NY

