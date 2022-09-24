ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Mount Pleasant, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
State College, PA
Mount Pleasant, MI
Football
City
Chippewa Township, PA
State College, PA
Football
City
Olivet, MI
Onward State

Mark Zuckerberg Seemingly Grabs Lunch In State College

Who had “Mark Zuckerberg cameo” on their Central Michigan weekend bingo card?. It appears the CEO of Meta (the company formerly known as Facebook) flew into Happy Valley for a quick stop Friday afternoon. Zuckerberg flew into either the University Park or Bellefonte airport around noon after taking...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
Morning Sun

Governor appoints Clare, Gladwin judge

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime local attorney to a vacant judgeship in Clare and Gladwin counties. Tara Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey and Post, will fill the vacancy left by the death of 55th Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Evans May 2. Hovey will be sworn in...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Michigan#Western Michigan Broncos#Michigan Tech#American Football#The Nittany Lions#Chippewas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
abc27 News

Pennsylvania school bus driver accused of assaulting student

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bus driver who drove kids to and from Tussey Mountain High School is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a 15-year-old student for allegedly not changing which seat he was sitting in, police report. According to court documents, 71-year-old Roy Cooley is facing misdemeanor charges of endangering the […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy