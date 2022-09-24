Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
The Penn State-Central Michigan Report Card
Every week can't be a gem for the Lions. The grades reflect that.
It’s official: Penn State gets OK to expand alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium during games
Five trustees voted in opposition to the plan.
Top Headlines: Juvenile in Custody After Bringing Gun to Mt. Pleasant Football Game, and More
The Campaign of Dr. Bob Lorinser, a candidate for US Congress in Michigan’s 1st District, says Lorinser was sent a death threat. Read More. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of Reserve Deputy Joe Smith. . A Harrison man was killed in a single-vehicle crash...
Digital Collegian
Penn State students weigh in which State College restaurant serves the best chicken
Throughout the State College area, there have been plenty of new chicken spots popping up around town — including Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers downtown. There are plenty of other chicken restaurants for students to choose from, and Penn State students have a lot to say about which spot is the best.
Enola chef wins national contest for ‘nightmare’ hot wing
Mager has been the head chef of Center Street Grill for over 10 years. He brought the first-place trophy back to the Midstate from the National Hot Wing Competition in Buffalo for the hottest special wings.
Amid budget crunch, Penn State trustees spent nearly $318,000 on meals, lodging and more for meetings
While it’s common for boards to cover the cost of doing business, details of the spending come as the university raises tuition and slashes spending to overcome a $127 million budget deficit.
Onward State
Mark Zuckerberg Seemingly Grabs Lunch In State College
Who had “Mark Zuckerberg cameo” on their Central Michigan weekend bingo card?. It appears the CEO of Meta (the company formerly known as Facebook) flew into Happy Valley for a quick stop Friday afternoon. Zuckerberg flew into either the University Park or Bellefonte airport around noon after taking...
railfan.com
A Railfan Retreat: Pennsylvania’s The Station Inn Thrives Under New Ownership
CRESSON, Pa. — J. Alex Lang was a high school student in Pennsylvania in the 1990s when he first saw an ad in Railpace Newsmagazine inviting railfans to stay at the The Station Inn in Cresson, Pa. Little did he know that he’d come to own it almost 30 years later.
Teen arrested for bringing gun to Mt. Pleasant High School football game
A juvenile is in police custody after police say he brought a gun to a Friday night football game at Mt. Pleasant High School. officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit was made aware of the incident
Morning Sun
Governor appoints Clare, Gladwin judge
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime local attorney to a vacant judgeship in Clare and Gladwin counties. Tara Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey and Post, will fill the vacancy left by the death of 55th Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Evans May 2. Hovey will be sworn in...
Central Pa. interchange project schedule adjusted this week: PennDOT
As work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) noted changes to the project schedule it announced Friday. Work scheduled for this week will now proceed as follows, according to a press release:. Interstate 80 eastbound:. The through lane on I-80...
Pennsylvania college professor accused of stalking, taking up-skirt photos
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State University professor is facing charges after he was stalking a woman on campus, according to the charges filed by university police. On fifteen different instances, Brandon Schwartz, 36, of Lemont, followed a woman, and would go quickly up the stairs behind them, with his cell phone out, police […]
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of central Pa. into Sunday evening
The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed south-central Pennsylvania under a severe thunderstorm watch through 7 p.m. Sunday evening. The watch impacts Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, as well as most of Maryland and several counties in northern Virginia. Potential hazards include scattered tornadoes, isolated...
State College police ask for help in ID’ing person who posted extremist stickers
The stickers were placed on public streetlights and traffic signal poles downtown early Tuesday morning.
Eagle Scout project goes ‘gaga’ at community park in central Pa.
James Rinehart Jr. recently completed his Eagle Scout project after planning and constructing a gaga ball pit in Carroll Twp. Community Park, Shermans Dale, Perry County. The 17-year-old Shermans Dale resident explained his project during an August meeting of the Carroll Township supervisors. “There was a bare area in Carroll...
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
Perry Co. woman ‘disgusted’ with solar panel company: says electric bill ‘tripled’
SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Peggy Gorman, Shermans Dale, is one of the thousands of people who purchased solar panels from a solar energy company based in North Carolina, called Pink Energy. That company has now closed its doors, leaving many consumers asking where they can turn for help. “I am really disgusted,” said Peggy […]
Dog owner pushes for change after puppy hurt at Cumberland County kennel
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lauren Moss is working to change current kennel regulations after her puppy was hurt at a kennel. “My husband and I were in shock,” said Moss. Moss says her dog, 3-month-old Nuggie, was happy and healthy when he was dropped off at a Cumberland County kennel in August. “A few […]
Pennsylvania school bus driver accused of assaulting student
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bus driver who drove kids to and from Tussey Mountain High School is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a 15-year-old student for allegedly not changing which seat he was sitting in, police report. According to court documents, 71-year-old Roy Cooley is facing misdemeanor charges of endangering the […]
local21news.com
H2O car rally crash kills two in Wildwood, including Carlisle woman
WILDWOOD, Nj. (WHP) — According to Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, a man has been arrested and charged for the death two people after driving high speeds in an unsanctioned car rally. Wildwood Police were called to the incident last night at 9:36 p.m. at the area of Burk...
