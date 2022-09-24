ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

5 takeaways from Friday's Salem-area high school football games

By Pete Martini and Edith Noriega, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bb0MR_0i90gsdi00

This was a big week for teams to either stay right in the playoff hunt or make it harder on themselves as the season nears the midway point.

Here are five takeaways from the fourth week of high school football in the Salem area.

1: Sprague gets back to .500

The Olympians dominated Roseburg 56-17 to get back to .500 this season at 2-2.

Sprague is now 2-0 at home, outscoring opponents 112-31. Its other home win was 56-14 over Beaverton.

“It was great to get a win at home again,” said Sprague senior Drew Rodriguez, who had a passing, rushing, receiving and return touchdown in Friday’s victory. “Being unbeaten in front of the fans is great and it was a plus to have all the youth football teams there and to show out for them.”

The Olys are 1-1 in Special District 1 with the win.

They next play at 5 p.m. Friday at South Medford.

“The biggest take away from these two wins is execution,” Rodriguez said. “Once we execute as a team every game, the wins will fall in place.”

2: South Salem suffers first loss

South Salem dropped its first game of the season in a tough 48-35 loss to 6A South Medford at home Friday night.

South Medford improved to 4-0 overall, while the Saxons dropped to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Special District 1 league.

“I think it might be the best thing that happens to us all season,” South Salem senior quarterback Daschel Smith said when asked about what positive thing he took out of the loss. “…The last games let us know we could compete, but this game is going to make us better for sure.”

Smith was 24 of 42 passing, threw three interceptions and scored on a 1-yard run.

“I haven’t thrown three interceptions since last year,” Smith said. “That’s on me, I have to play better and we have to play better when it matters.”

Saxons senior running back Braedy Vogt carried the ball 13 times for 117 yards and scored three touchdowns.

“This was an ego check for us,” Vogt said. “But we’re going to come back next week ready to work.”

South Salem will face 6A West Salem (0-4, 0-2 SD1 league) in a league game at home on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

3: North Salem falls for the first time

The Vikings had their first setback of the season Friday, 27-13 at North Medford.

“In the locker room after the game, obviously we were disappointed,” North Salem junior quarterback TC Manumaleuna said. “I think we’re a better team than how we played in the second half.”

The game was tied 13-13 at halftime, before North Medford shut out North Salem in the second half.

The Vikings are now 3-1 overall at 1-1 in the league.

North Salem plays four of its first five games this season on the road, culminating at 7:15 p.m. Friday against winless.

After that, the Vikings play three of their final four regular season games at home.

“I think we can improve on our 2-minute offense. We were out of sync with getting our plays in and lining up correctly. It cost us a few timeouts,” Manumaleuna said. “They had some big guys there, they were physical. They wore us down.”

4: West Salem falls to 0-4

With less than 30 seconds remaining in the game, the West Salem football team scored on a Hail Mary pass but it still wasn’t enough in its 27-25 loss to 6A Grants Pass (3-1, 1-1 Special District 1 league) on Friday night at Grants Pass.

The Titans dropped to 0-4 on the season.

West Salem will look to bounce back from the loss when they face South Salem (3-1, 1-1 Special District 1 league) at home on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

5: Silverton stays unbeaten in league

The Foxes won a tight battle, 39-35, against South Albany on Friday to remain unbeaten in the Mid-Willamette Conference.

“We dug deep and made the key plays when it was needed,” senior Jackson Pfeifer said. “The key to victory was definitely our defense coming together and stopping their run game.”

Silverton is 3-0 in the conference and 3-1 overall, with the one loss coming Sept. 9 in California.

In fact, the defending Class 5A state champion Foxes haven’t lost to a 5A team since dropping a state semifinal game to Thurston on Nov. 23, 2019.

Silverton next will host Corvallis at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: First Win at Woodburn last Friday Sept. 16th; Away Game today Saturday

The Mooks took care of business in Woodburn last Friday September 16th, 28-7, improving to 1-2 for the year while handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Coach Johnson noted, “We really did a good job cleaning up the specific details we needed from the two close losses in weeks one and two. We didn’t turn the ball over. We were much better in the run blocking schemes.” The Cheesemakers utilized their ground game effectively and fought hard on defense, as well: “Woodburn is not a very fun team to defend. That style of offense is hard to get off of the field, they can sustain drives through their run game. But we did a good job of fighting hard when they took drives deeper into our territory.” Coach Johnson has been pleased with his defense, particularly in the red zone.
TILLAMOOK, OR
Eater

An Insider’s Guide to Dining at Oregon State University

In a loose sense, Oregon State University — the centerpiece of Corvallis, Oregon — is known for its food. The university boasts one of the top agricultural programs in the world, enriched by the state’s diverse environmental landscape. The farmland surrounding the campus has enabled a farm-to-student dining hall model, with the majority of OSU’s dining hall food grown within 100 miles and many ingredients — cheeses, fruits, and vegetables — coming directly from its campus.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverton, OR
State
California State
City
Thurston, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Roseburg, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Salem, OR
Salem, OR
Football
Salem, OR
Sports
Salem, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#Youth Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Titans#Football Teams#American Football#Highschoolsports#Saxons
kptv.com

Student injured in hit-and-run near Oregon State campus; driver sought

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corvallis police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a student near the Oregon State University campus Monday night. The hit-and-run occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard in the Greek Row area, about two blocks from campus. Police say the student was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital. Their current condition is not known.
CORVALLIS, OR
KXL

Two Cousins Dead After Hit By Speeding Vehicle Near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Two young women died after they were hit by a speeding vehicle as they pulled out of the Sunset Square Shopping Center onto 185th Avenue on Thursday night. Police say another driver heading southbound crashed into them, splitting the victim’s car in half and bursting it into flames around 7:40pm.
HILLSBORO, OR
oregontoday.net

Rare Quake, Sept. 26

A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
TILLAMOOK, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
beachconnection.net

That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
DEPOE BAY, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Longtime Lake Oswego Chinese restaurant closes - only to reopen

Hunan Pearl sees a shuffling of ownership after inflation, labor shortages created challenges. Sam Pieh recently ran into a former New Yorker who was accustomed to quality Chinese food, only to be underwhelmed when she moved to Oregon. That changed when she found Hunan Pearl. So, when the Sichuan- and...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KGW

High demand for crowded campsites leading to fights, arguments, Oregon parks officials say

SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
SALEM, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
883K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy