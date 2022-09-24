ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

KOCO

University of Oklahoma unveils statues dedicated to Selmon brothers

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma unveiled a new statue dedicated to the Selmon brothers. OU officially unveiled statues of three of its defensive football players in school history. It is dedicated to the Selmon brothers: Lee Roy, Dewey and Lucious. The brothers are all members of the...
Oklahoma Daily

'We're down in the mud': OU football at early crossroads in Brent Venables era after shocking Kansas State loss

Oklahoma’s defense had Kansas State pinned to third-and-16 with a chance to give the ball back to its offense in a one-possession game. On that late fourth quarter play, the Sooners designated a spy to contain shifty Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who had given them fits on the ground and in the air on Saturday night. But the spy was missing in action when Martinez scrambled up the middle, cut outside and sprinted away for 55 yards.
KOCO

Oklahoma honors defensive stars Selmon brothers with statue

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The University of Oklahoma dedicated a statue Saturday honoring the Selmon brothers — defensive linemen Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy. The trio starred for Oklahoma from 1971 to 1975 and helped the Sooners compile a 54-3-1 record with national championships in 1974 and 1975 and four Big Eight titles. The brothers combined for 96 career starts, 915 tackles, 96 tackles for loss and 16 fumble recoveries at Oklahoma. All three started together in 1973.
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
KOCO

Piece of history in Oklahoma City demolished to debris, rubble

OKLAHOMA CITY — A piece of history in Oklahoma City has been demolished. The First Christian Church, also known as the Egg Church, was torn down on Monday. It left many in the community shocked. The church sits on Walker Avenue and Northwest 36thStreet. Emotions ran high as what...
