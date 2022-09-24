Read full article on original website
Lady Lions welcome McNeese for mid-week SLC match-up
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team, fresh off a 1-1 weekend in Texas, comes home for a mid-week Southland Conference match at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday against the McNeese State Cowgirls at the University Center. SLU looks to build on the momentum of knocking off the...
FOOTBALL: SLU returns to national rankings, named Athlon Sports Team of the Week
HAMMOND, La. – After opening Southland Conference play with a thrilling 41-35 victory over then-No. 4/7 UIW last Saturday, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team returned to the AFCA FCS Coaches and Stats Perform national polls. Southeastern (2-2, 1-0 SLC) had been ranked for 27 consecutive weeks before briefly...
FOOTBALL: Southeastern trio sweeps Southland weekly awards
HAMMOND, La. – After helping the Southeastern Louisiana University football team to a dramatic 41-35 win over No. 4/7 UIW, senior wide receiver CJ Turner, sophomore linebacker Donte’ Daniels and freshman kicker Riley Callaghan swept the Southland Conference Football Player of the Week awards announced by the league office on Monday.
SLU posts solid second round at Dolenc Invitational
MADISON, Ill. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team carded the second-lowest second round among the 16-team field to highlight its day one performance at the SIUE Dolenc Invitational Monday at Gateway Gold Links. SLU bounced back from a tough first round to post a team score...
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: September 26 – October 2, 2022
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University will host the Hall of Fame football game as well as the volleyball and soccer Alumni matches, while the golf, tennis and softball teams have fall competition on tap during this week in Southeastern Athletics. Fresh off a dramatic 41-35 victory over No....
FOOTBALL: Sawyer-to-Turner bomb sends SLU past No. 4/7 UIW, 41-35
HAMMOND, La. – CJ Turner ran down a 59-yard touchdown pass from Eli Sawyer on the game’s final play to give the Southeastern Louisiana University football team a thrilling 41-35 walkoff win over No. 4/7 UIW in the Southland Conference opener for both teams Saturday evening in Strawberry Stadium.
4-0 win equals 4-0 start in conference play
THIBODAUX, La. — Lamar University’s women’s soccer team delivered an early knockout blow to Nicholls State as their four first half goals were enough for a 4-0 victory to remain unbeaten this season. With a 7-0-1 record, LU’s start is now the best all-time through eight games in program history surpassing the 7-1 start in the spring of 2021.
'Paying it forward' in honor of Luis Gonzalez
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family and friends honored the life of Luis Gonzalez today, who passed away after a two-year battle with leukemia. Lou's loved ones call today, "BeLouish Day." They paid tribute to him by going to all his favorite places around town and surprising people with random acts of kindness.
Sno-Ball has been keeping Corpus Christi 'cool' for 50 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sno-Ball is celebrating their 50th anniversary this month. Their award-winning Sno-Ball recipe has been passed down for generations and continues to be a huge success. The family owned business has been keeping Corpus Christi "cool" for 5 decades. What was originally a humble mom and...
Cassandra "Sandy" Frazier
Cassandra "Sandy" Frazier, 52, resident of Charleston, IL, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. Funeral service at 1 p.m., on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at First Pentecostal Church, 43030 E. Pleasant Ridge Rd., Hammond, LA. Interment Mitchell Cemetery, Killian, LA.
Governor headlines Louisiana Symposium at Southeastern Tuesday
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University, in conjunction with the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies and the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, will host a symposium titled “Louisiana in Continuity and Change: Challenges Past and Present Confronting the Bayou State.” Scheduled Sept. 27 and 28 in the Student Union Theatre on Southeastern’s campus, the program will feature Gov. John Bel Edwards and 10 scholars giving presentations over two days.
Corpus Christi International Airport now going after Orlando, Las Vegas flights
Officials have been trying to get non-stop service between Corpus Christi and Denver. Now two other cities are in the running as well.
Bob Hall Pier demolished to make room for new design
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An iconic piece of Bob Hall Pier is no longer standing -- the pier itself. The pier’s demolition phase began this summer, and now, the pier that used to connect to Mikel May’s restaurant isn’t there anymore. According to Nueces County Coastal...
London ISD students hospitalized after ATV accident on Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An ATV accident occurred over the weekend sent three London ISD students to the hospital. Department of Public Safety officials told 3NEWS on Monday that the accident happened at 7:46 p.m. on Friday involving four people riding two ATVs on County Road 12. It is...
Multiple arrests made at Corpus Christi home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple arrests were made at a home off Pasadena Place and Santa Fe Street. 28-year-old Joshua Morales was arrested for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Corpus Christi police. Three other women, 23-year-old Caitlin Edwards, 25-year-old Miranda Gonzalez and...
Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet
Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet. On September 23, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced further charges against three inmates implicated in a recent escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, was apprehended on Saturday after escaping. Investigators have also charged convicts Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with helping Miles in his escape.
Texas Prosecutor Loses Attempt to Spare a Murderer From Execution
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday denied a motion to postpone the execution of a prisoner scheduled to be killed next month for the murder of a convenience store worker. The rejection was the latest twist in the tumultuous case of John Henry Ramirez,...
Wanted Texas man caught with bottle of ‘fake pee’
A man with an active warrant out of Kleberg County for smuggling persons was arrested after making a 911 and hanging up.
