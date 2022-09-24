THIBODAUX, La. — Lamar University’s women’s soccer team delivered an early knockout blow to Nicholls State as their four first half goals were enough for a 4-0 victory to remain unbeaten this season. With a 7-0-1 record, LU’s start is now the best all-time through eight games in program history surpassing the 7-1 start in the spring of 2021.

