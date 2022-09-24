ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, OH

NWOAL Boys & Girls Golf Championships

TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 309; 2. Bryan 329; 3. Swanton 344; 4. Wauseon 351; 5. Patrick Henry 367; 6. Liberty Center 400; 7. Evergreen 402; 8. Delta 407; MEDALIST: Cahle Roth (Archbold) 72. NWOAL Girls Championships. At Auglaize. TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 353; 2. Wauseon 385; 3. Patrick Henry 414;...
ARCHBOLD, OH
Evergreen @ Wauseon Football

WAUSEON – Trey Parsons got his second straight start at quarterback for Wauseon and tossed three TD passes and ran for another to lead Wauseon past Evergreen 33-8. Wauseon dominated the Vikings by limiting them to just 83 yards of total offense and six first downs. Parsons ended the...
WAUSEON, OH
Swanton @ Liberty Center Football

LIBERTY CENTER – The Tigers scored all their points in the first half to move to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the NWOAL after the 42-0 win. UP NEXT: September 30 – Swanton (1-5, 0-3 NWOAL) at Delta (4-2, 2-1 NWOAL) 7pm. Swanton 0 0 0 0 –...
LIBERTY CENTER, OH
Northwood @ Hilltop Football

WEST UNITY – Northwood ran for 266 yards as a team and forced four Hilltop turnovers in a 53-0 win on Hilltop’s Homecoming Night. Six different players scored at least one touchdown for the Rangers, whose defense held the Cadets to only six yards of total offense. UP...
NORTHWOOD, OH
Toledo, OH
Rusty Smith Dominates First Ever Sportsman/Modified Dirt Duel

WAUSEON, OH – Oakshade Raceway hosted the first ever Sportsman/Modified Dirt Duel pitting the weekly Sportsman class against UMP Modifieds that would culminate in a $1,000 to win feature. It was Rusty Smith in a Sportsman that would best the field of 40 drivers and become the first Sportsman/Modified...
SYLVANIA, OH
St. Mary @ Stryker Football

STRYKER – Levi Barnum ran for 239 yards and three touchdown and had an 11-yard receiving touchdown as Stryker cruised to an 8-man football win over Sandusky St. Mary (0-5, 0-3 Northern 8). Stryker outgained the visiting Panthers 454-188 and led 38-0 at halftime. UP NEXT: Stryker (4-1, 1-1...
STRYKER, OH
Kathryn “Kitty” Donahue (1932-2022)

Kitty left this world on September 23rd, 2022. Kitty was born on March 13th, 1932 to Omer and Minnie (Buckenmeyer) Langenderfer, both deceased. On May 9th, 1953 she married Bob Donahue (deceased) in Richfield Center, Ohio. Bob and Kitty were married for 65 years. Kitty was a 1949 graduate of...
METAMORA, OH
High School Football Roundup For Friday, September 23, 2022

WAUSEON – Trey Parsons got his second straight start at quarterback for Wauseon and tossed three TD passes and ran for another to lead Wauseon past Evergreen 33-8. Wauseon dominated the Vikings by limiting them to just 83 yards of total offense and six first ... PLEASE LOGIN OR...
WAUSEON, OH
Douglas “Doug” Lee (1943-2022)

Douglas “Doug” Lee passed away peacefully, at home, with his family by his side and his loving wife holding his hand Monday morning, September 19, 2022. Doug was born on 6/19/1943 in Wheeling, WV to Russell and Alice Lee. Russel was an Army Chaplin and Doug was able to travel the world with his family.
SWANTON, OH
Wauseon High School Presents 2022 Homecoming Court

Wauseon High School held their Homecoming Court Ceremony before the homecoming game on September 23, 2022. First Announced was Senior Attendant, Jillian Colon. Jillian is the daughter of Mike and Jen Colon. Her favorite acti... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE...
WAUSEON, OH
Health department conducts inspections

Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
OHIO STATE
Girl Named Tom Concert Rescheduled For August 2023 At Fountain City Amphitheater

BRYAN, OH The Fountain City Amphitheater is excited to announce that our free Girl Named Tom concert has been rescheduled!. The rescheduled concert will occur on Saturday, August 19th, 2023, beginning at 8:00PM, presented by Altenloh, Brinck and Company, Bard Manufacturing Co., and Spangler Candy Company. More details of this...
BRYAN, OH
Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania. The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.
TOLEDO, OH
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
TOLEDO, OH
Best Brunch in Toledo, OH — 15 Top Places!

Nestled by Lake Erie, Toledo sets the stage for a delightful brunch experience in Ohio. Foodies will enjoy both the delicious dishes and the fascinating views around. Vegetarians won’t have a difficult time either since many healthy eateries are available. It’s alright if you’re quite unsure where to go...
TOLEDO, OH
Mt. Blanchard Man Cited After Crash in Findlay

A Mount Blanchard man escaped injury but was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence after a crash in Findlay Sunday night. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, 34 year old Jordan Washburn drove off the right side of the road while traveling south in the 600 block of East Street in the city.
FINDLAY, OH

