nypressnews.com

Man killed in South Side shooting

A man died in a shooting early Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man, 34, inside a vehicle in the 9500 block of South University Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Killed in Douglas Drive-By Shooting

A man was fatally shot while driving in Douglas Tuesday night, police said. The 30-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, was driving eastbound around 10:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East 31st Street when someone in a white sedan fired shots, according to Chicago police. The man...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 40, shot in South Shore alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Tuesday night. At about 7:57 p.m., a 40-year-old man was in an alley in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue when he was shot by an unknown offender, police said. The man was shot in the left thigh,...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

2 men go to prison for brutal River North attack that went viral last summer

Two Chicago men have been sentenced to prison for brutally beating and robbing two men in the middle of State Street last year. CWBChicago published city of Chicago surveillance footage of the attack one day after it happened early on August 28, 2021. The video went viral, drawing widespread attention to River North’s growing crime problem.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Woman in Austin hit in the head and robbed by someone she knew

CHICAGO - A woman in the Austin neighborhood was reportedly hit in the head, robbed of personal belongings, and hospitalized early this morning and, according to police, she knew the attacker. It's been a day of bizarre crime stories here in Chicago but this incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Video shows road rage shooting of ex-Chicago cop in Irving Park

CHICAGO - Surveillance video shows the moment a now former Chicago cop was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park. The ex-cop, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, "is no longer a member of the department," police spokesman Tom Ahern said Monday. Ahern said the 27-year-old woman was a "probationary police officer" at the time of the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Two drivers in rowdy funeral procession charged with reckless driving

Two Chicago women taking part in a funeral procession were cited for negligent driving after they blocked traffic near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Des Plaines Avenue. The incident took place Sept. 24 at around 1:20 p.m. Forest Park police were alerted that a rowdy funeral procession was heading...
FOREST PARK, IL
Block Club Chicago

Suburban Man Charged After Police Say He Broke Into Homan Square Police Station, Pointed Training Guns At Cops

HOMAN SQUARE — A north suburban man who police shot and wounded Monday inside a West Side station has been charged with multiple felonies. Donald Patrick, 47, of Waukegan, was charged Tuesday with five counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and three counts of burglary, police said. He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Cook County Bond Court.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 shot dead at Hero's Sports Bar in Posen

POSEN, Ill. - Two people were shot to death early Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the bar about 4:30 a.m. at 14346 S. Western Ave, Posen police said in a Facebook post.
POSEN, IL
cwbchicago.com

CPD identifies suspect in West Loop kidnapping attempt

Chicago police on Monday night released CTA surveillance images of the man that investigators believe tried to kidnap a woman in the West Loop on Sunday morning. The photos, taken at the Jackson Red Line station in the Loop at 8:56 a.m., about 11 minutes after the attack, are of a bald man between 30- and 40-years-old who stands 5’8″ to 6 feet tall, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

CFD: 2 seriously injured in South Side apartment building fire

CHICAGO (WLS) — Two people were seriously injured after a fire in a four-story apartment building in the Brainerd neighborhood Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said. The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. in the 1500-block of West 91st Street, fire officials said. A 33-year-old man was...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

