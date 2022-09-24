Chicago police on Monday night released CTA surveillance images of the man that investigators believe tried to kidnap a woman in the West Loop on Sunday morning. The photos, taken at the Jackson Red Line station in the Loop at 8:56 a.m., about 11 minutes after the attack, are of a bald man between 30- and 40-years-old who stands 5’8″ to 6 feet tall, according to CPD.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO