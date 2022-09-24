ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC Fire: Crane crashes into building in downtown OKC

By Taylor Mitchell/KFOR, Caroline Sellers/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a crane crashed into a building in downtown Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxaax_0i90eCw800
Crane crash. Image KFOR.

According to officials, the crane is on one wheel and the building is damaged.

The incident happened at the intersection of Sheridan and Robinson. Authorities plan to close parts of Robinson Avenue due to the incident and are unsure when the road will reopen.

The OKC Fire Department told KFOR that construction workers were attempting to remove a Jumbotron when the crane tipped over and hit the building.

There was also a smaller crane next to it when it tipped over. There were two workers inside the smaller crane when the incident occurred.

The workers were able to crouch down inside of the bucket of the smaller crane and are uninjured.

The operator of the large crane was transported by EMTs to a local hospital with minor injuries.

“I can tell you that we’re not doing any active rescues right now. Everyone is safe. And now we’re going to wait for the crane company to bring in additional cranes that will assist in getting the initial crane upright so that we can get the streets back open on something like this building.” said Chief Sean Cobb, Oklahoma City Fire Department Shift Commander.

According to the fire department, the crane that crashed into the building weighs around 60 tons.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

