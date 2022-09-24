Read full article on original website
In June 1964, motel manager pours muriatic acid in the swimming pool to get black swimmers out of the pool
In June 1964, James Brock dumped acid into the water at the Monson Motor Lodge in St. Augustine, Fla. He was trying to disrupt swimmers who were protesting the hotel's whites-only policy. Npr.
Australian surfer Chris Davidson dies after punch outside pub
A man has faced court over the death of the former surfing champion Chris Davidson who died after being punched outside a pub on the New South Wales mid-north coast. Police said they were called to Sportsmans Way at South West Rocks just after 11pm on Saturday following reports a man had been punched in the face, fallen and hit his head on the pavement.
