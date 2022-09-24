ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian surfer Chris Davidson dies after punch outside pub

A man has faced court over the death of the former surfing champion Chris Davidson who died after being punched outside a pub on the New South Wales mid-north coast. Police said they were called to Sportsmans Way at South West Rocks just after 11pm on Saturday following reports a man had been punched in the face, fallen and hit his head on the pavement.
