Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
Planters Bank Kicks Off Season of Giving
Planters Bank has announced the kickoff of its annual Season of Giving which supports twelve area organizations throughout western Kentucky and Tennessee through the giving campaign. Entering its ninth year, a news release states the Planters Bank Season of Giving is a bank tradition that has a goal of bringing...
rewind943.com
Haunted spots around TN & KY
We all know the story of the Bell Witch but do you know about these places? How about we take a look at the stories and haunts around Beaver Country and get ready for the spookiest time of the year!. Resthaven Memorial Gardens-Behind the cemetery, old stories and reports talk...
The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky
As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
WBKO
Witches in Warren County: Kore Design Co. hosts Mystic Arts Faire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What better way to kick off the spooky season than a Mystic Arts Faire?. The event, hosted by Kore Design Company, highlighted what was called a “hidden community” in Bowling Green, for those who practice magic, the occult, and the metaphysical. Guests could...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whopam.com
Human Rights Commission Unity Breakfast coming up in October, nominations open
The Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission is gearing up for their 48th annual Unity Breakfast in October and the community is invited to nominate award winners and attend. Nikki Chambers says the theme for this year’s breakfast is “Light Up the World with Kindness” and that’s the message they want to spread October 27 at 7 a.m. at the James E. Bruce Convention Center.
whopam.com
Relay for Life coming up Friday
Christian County Relay for Life is coming up Friday night at the SportsPlex. Relay Chair Crystal Hightower says it all begins at 6 p.m., this year’s theme is “It’s a Celebration,” and all of the teams will be doing what they can to raise money for the American Cancer Society in hopes of one day finding a cure.
Hopkinsville Community College unveils statue honoring bell hooks
A statue representing an African American girl was unveiled Sunday in the Round Table Literary Park at Hopkinsville Community College to honor the late city native and author bell hooks. The unveiling occurred on the 70th anniversary of her birth in Hopkinsville as Gloria Jean Watkins. Widely recognized as one...
Western Kentucky Farm Creates Glow in the Dark Corn Maze for Some October Fun (PHOTOS)
Navigating a corn maze can be quite a creepy and difficult task. Imagine doing it at night! One Kentucky farm is setting their corn maze all a glow in October. Ruby Branch Farms is located in Franklin, Kentucky. The Snider family owns and operates the farm. Here's a little more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
Todd County Bale Trail officially underway
Todd County’s Bale Trail officially got underway over the weekend with dozens of creations to travel the county and enjoy. Todd Chamber of Commerce Director Tiffany Groves says it’s their biggest tourism draw of the year and many residents and businesses show off their creativity with their hay creations.
clarksvillenow.com
Manna Cafe and Humane Society are finalists for Clarksville’s Best Charity Organization! You choose the winner
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Voting has finished, and we now have the two finalists for this year’s Clarksville’s Best Charity Organization: Manna Cafe Ministries and the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County. These two finalists will now compete in a weeklong online fundraiser to see who can...
whopam.com
Chamber announces Director of Events and Marketing, Executive Assistant
The Christian County Chamber of Commerce is welcoming two new employees to their new positions as Director of Events and Marketing and Executive Assistant. Serving as executive assistant will be Kayce Liebe-Cravens, a Christian County native who graduating from Hopkinsville High School and boasts of multiple degrees in Arts, Science and Criminology from Hopkinsville Community College and the University of Kentucky. As the executive assistant she will work closely providing support to all areas of the operations including marketing, military affairs, events, leadership and membership engagement.
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Christian County took place Saturday morning. Check out these great photos from the event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash
A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
Kentucky park to be renamed after John Prine
A park in western Kentucky is being renamed after musician John Prine. A dedication ceremony for the John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam in Muhlenberg County is scheduled for Oct. 1.
clarksvillenow.com
Just Plane Fun Days shows off aircraft at Clarksville Regional Airport | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Regional Airport hosted a new event for the community on Saturday: their first Just Plane Fun Day. A number of different types of airplanes and helicopters were stretched across the area of Outlaw Field just outside the airport’s terminal. The event featured local vendors, food trucks, inflatables, and, for a fee, visitors could take a ride in an airplane or helicopter.
whopam.com
Christian Fiscal Court rescinds resolution related to proposed solar farm
After hearing over an hour of public comments, Christian Fiscal Court on Tuesday morning rescinded a resolution approved in June that was a preliminary agreement for the county to later issue industrial bonds to assist Oriden as it plans to construct a solar farm in the Dogwood community. Heather Cooke...
Kentucky State Park Welcome Three New 14-foot-tall ‘Big Twigs’ To The Family
One Kentucky State Park has been home to some larger-than-life wooden giants known simply as The Big Twigs and the Big Twig family just got twice as big!. These 14-foot tall sculptures welcome guests to Lake Malone State Park thanks to a partnership between the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission and Kentucky State Parks. Previously, there were three of these towering twig sculptures by artist Steve Brauch of Brainchild Creative LLC. The three original Big Twigs are located at parks campsites, as well as at its lakeside fishing area, and at its hiking trails. The Big Twigs are free and open to the public for viewing and photo opportunities.
wnky.com
New trolley experience coming to Bowling Green in the next month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A new hop-on, hop-off trolley tourism experience is coming to Bowling Green. “I mean it’s gonna be huge,” said Bobby Rabold, board member for the Historic Railpark & Train Museum. The project is four years in the making. In 2018 a trolley was brought to Bowling...
whopam.com
Rebecca Sue Burd
(77, Pembroke) Funeral Services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Pembroke United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at Pembroke United Methodist Church from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
Comments / 0