ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
whvoradio.com

Planters Bank Kicks Off Season of Giving

Planters Bank has announced the kickoff of its annual Season of Giving which supports twelve area organizations throughout western Kentucky and Tennessee through the giving campaign. Entering its ninth year, a news release states the Planters Bank Season of Giving is a bank tradition that has a goal of bringing...
KENTUCKY STATE
rewind943.com

Haunted spots around TN & KY

We all know the story of the Bell Witch but do you know about these places? How about we take a look at the stories and haunts around Beaver Country and get ready for the spookiest time of the year!. Resthaven Memorial Gardens-Behind the cemetery, old stories and reports talk...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky

As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Government
Hopkinsville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
whopam.com

Human Rights Commission Unity Breakfast coming up in October, nominations open

The Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission is gearing up for their 48th annual Unity Breakfast in October and the community is invited to nominate award winners and attend. Nikki Chambers says the theme for this year’s breakfast is “Light Up the World with Kindness” and that’s the message they want to spread October 27 at 7 a.m. at the James E. Bruce Convention Center.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Relay for Life coming up Friday

Christian County Relay for Life is coming up Friday night at the SportsPlex. Relay Chair Crystal Hightower says it all begins at 6 p.m., this year’s theme is “It’s a Celebration,” and all of the teams will be doing what they can to raise money for the American Cancer Society in hopes of one day finding a cure.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Harvest Festival#Art
whopam.com

Todd County Bale Trail officially underway

Todd County’s Bale Trail officially got underway over the weekend with dozens of creations to travel the county and enjoy. Todd Chamber of Commerce Director Tiffany Groves says it’s their biggest tourism draw of the year and many residents and businesses show off their creativity with their hay creations.
TODD COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Chamber announces Director of Events and Marketing, Executive Assistant

The Christian County Chamber of Commerce is welcoming two new employees to their new positions as Director of Events and Marketing and Executive Assistant. Serving as executive assistant will be Kayce Liebe-Cravens, a Christian County native who graduating from Hopkinsville High School and boasts of multiple degrees in Arts, Science and Criminology from Hopkinsville Community College and the University of Kentucky. As the executive assistant she will work closely providing support to all areas of the operations including marketing, military affairs, events, leadership and membership engagement.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
whvoradio.com

Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash

A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Just Plane Fun Days shows off aircraft at Clarksville Regional Airport | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Regional Airport hosted a new event for the community on Saturday: their first Just Plane Fun Day. A number of different types of airplanes and helicopters were stretched across the area of Outlaw Field just outside the airport’s terminal. The event featured local vendors, food trucks, inflatables, and, for a fee, visitors could take a ride in an airplane or helicopter.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
103GBF

Kentucky State Park Welcome Three New 14-foot-tall ‘Big Twigs’ To The Family

One Kentucky State Park has been home to some larger-than-life wooden giants known simply as The Big Twigs and the Big Twig family just got twice as big!. These 14-foot tall sculptures welcome guests to Lake Malone State Park thanks to a partnership between the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission and Kentucky State Parks. Previously, there were three of these towering twig sculptures by artist Steve Brauch of Brainchild Creative LLC. The three original Big Twigs are located at parks campsites, as well as at its lakeside fishing area, and at its hiking trails. The Big Twigs are free and open to the public for viewing and photo opportunities.
DUNMOR, KY
whopam.com

Rebecca Sue Burd

(77, Pembroke) Funeral Services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Pembroke United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at Pembroke United Methodist Church from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
PEMBROKE, KY
WBKO

Two Missing Persons in Ohio County

Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
OHIO COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy