Midland, TX

ABC Big 2 News

West Texas responds to rising gas prices

WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas drivers who spoke to ABC Big 2 News say that while the last few months of falling gas prices have been nice, they still think that fueling up is too expensive. “I believe it’s still higher than it should be. If you were to look at the price of […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Thriving United hosts first annual Big Texas Rally for Recovery

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - September is National Recovery Month, and today to honor those in addiction or mental health recovery, Thriving United of Midland held their Big Texas Rally for Recovery at the Yucca Theater. This was the first time the rally was held in Midland and President of Thriving...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland cold storage being built in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Monday morning at Midland County Commissioner's Court, commissioners approved an agreement brought forth by Judge Terry Johnson. The agreement was for Midland County to use Ector County's cold storage to store bodies until Midland's new cold storage is built in the the coming months. "Discussion...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

ECISD partners with Amazon

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This week Amazon and ECISD agreed on a partnership that will fund their computer science program. Amazon is funding computer science education and teacher professional development for 28 elementary schools in the district, impacting more than 14,000 students. ECISD was 1 of 1000 districts selected in...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Best-selling author of “The Monuments Men” speaking in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Robert M. Edsel, best-selling author of “The Monuments Men,” will be in town September 27th for a free community lecture hosted by the Shepperd Leadership Institute. During World War II, the Nazis looted tens of millions of cultural objects and art from museums, churches,...
ODESSA, TX
MySanAntonio

Companies turning to auctions to source equipment

Companies hindered by supply chain woes are increasingly turning to auctions to obtain needed equipment. “Companies are doing the best they can to find the right, low-mileage equipment,” said Terry Dickerson, chief executive officer of Machinery Auctioneers. Speaking with the Reporter-Telegram by telephone, he said an auction his company...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Summer drought causes trouble for local bees

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Yellow Rose Farms and Apiary has been around for the last 2 years and their honey is raw, unfiltered, unpasteurized, and never blended. This means that they never heat or blend it with any other sources of honey. All of the health benefits come straight out of their hives, and directly into your jar of honey.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Bi-annual Rhea Lana’s children’s consignment event begins today

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Rhea Lana’s children’s consignment event kicks off today at the Midland County Horseshoe. The event brings Midland and Odessa parents and moms together, giving them the chance to shop for children’s items at a fraction of the retail price. “It doesn’t get...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

What happens to pets when a hospice patient dies?

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - When someone suffers from a terminal illness, families often turn to hospice care to help with everything from care to wills to even minute family affairs. “If the family needs assistance with getting things ready, maybe financial needs as well,” said Dana Murrey, the volunteer coordinator...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Local resident runs into problems with solar panels

MIDLAND, Texas — There's no shortage of sunshine here in West Texas, which is why Midland resident Francisco Aguilar started to question why his meter readings have been off. "Right now, the readers from the panels are coming back properly, they're doing what they're supposed to be doing, but...
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

Local woman harassed in Walmart parking lot

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Jeannie Jones says she never thought she’d be harassed while going to Walmart, but it happened. And now she wants other woman in the area to stay safe in case the same guy approaches them. On Thursday, Jeannie parked at the Walmart near I-20...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Permian student arrested for social media threat

ODESSA, Texas — According to ECISD, three students have been arrested for threats made at different schools Monday. The first arrest is for a Permian High School student connected to a social media threat that began circulating over the weekend. ECISD officers were told the image containing the threat...
ODESSA, TX
94.3 Lite FM

Legend Says These Are the Most Haunted Places in the Permian Basin of Texas

Here is a list of what is said to be the most haunted places in Midland and Odessa, Texas, the region of the state known as the Permian Basin. Apartment 2F is considered haunted after some sort of extremely violent event in the early 2000s. The staff decided to re-rent the place with new doors and carpets. At first the showers would go on by themselves and the closest apartment, which was closed each night, was open in the mornings. This started getting worse as hair pulling and things getting thrown started occurring. Ripping papers with prayers and scratching of furniture with evidence of these markings. The attacks got more physical. Dogs would not enter the main room – they would get water or other things thrown at them. Several exorcisms took place but the “things” always came back worse. Residents were pulled out of bed and started to find mysterious bruises on their bodies.
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating shooting in parking lot of Music City Mall

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Music City Mall. An OPD spokesperson said there was a fight in the parking lot of Music City Mall on Saturday night. One person was shot. That unknown individual was taken to MCH. Their current condition is unknown. Officers are on scene investigating, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Late Midland rapper celebrated with posthumous album release

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Charles Young would have turned 42-years-old on Friday. In June, Charles was killed in a car crash on Front Street. On Friday night, Charles’ family celebrated his Heavenly birthday at Centennial Park in Midland with a balloon release. Charles was a rapper, who went by the stage name “Crowdpleeza.” To his […]
MIDLAND, TX

