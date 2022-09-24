Effective: 2022-09-27 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade This product covers South Florida **Increasing Concern For Storm Surge Along The Southwest Florida Coast** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Coastal Collier - A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Glades, Hendry, and Inland Collier - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Mainland Monroe - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Palm Beach, Inland Palm Beach, and Metro Palm Beach - A Storm Surge Watch and Tropical Storm Watch are in effect for Far South Miami-Dade - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, Inland Broward, Inland Miami-Dade, Metro Broward, and Metro Miami-Dade * STORM INFORMATION: - About 200 miles south-southwest of Naples FL - 23.5N 83.3W - Storm Intensity 120 mph - Movement North or 10 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Ian made landfall over western Cuba as a major hurricane earlier this morning, and is forecast to continue strengthening as it enters the Gulf of Mexico waters this morning. While a direct landfall to South Florida remains unlikely at this time, eastward shifts in the forecast track means increasing concern for greater impacts across our region. Hazardous conditions will extend well away from the center of the system. The following hazardous conditions can be expected for South Florida: * Peak storm surge values of 5 to 9 feet are expected particularly in surge prone areas between Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee. Peak storm surge values of 4 to 6 feet are the main concern from Chokoloskee to East Cape Sable and 2 to 4 feet from East Cape Sable to Card Sound Road along Florida Bay. The storm surge concern will begin tonight with peak values sometime on wednesday. Due to slow motion of the system, surge will be slow to subside and is likely to impact the region through late week. This could lead to significant and life-threatening storm surge flooding particularly along the Collier county coast. * Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall associated with rainbands may lead to flooding across all of South Florida. Rainfall totals may range 4 to 8 inches through Thursday with locally higher totals possible. Flash flooding will be possible in this environment. * Tornadoes embedded in showers and thunderstorms within the outer rainbands associated with the system were observed this morning, and will continue to be possible through wednesday. * Hazardous marine and beach conditions are expected, as a high risk for rip currents is in effect across all South Florida beaches. Dangerous surf conditions are expected along the Gulf coast. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible extensive impacts across coastal Southwest Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Large areas of deep inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with several washing away. Damage compounded by floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Large sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Severe beach erosion with significant dune loss. - Major damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Many small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages with some lifted onshore and stranded. Also, protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts along portions of Florida Bay in extreme far southern Miami-Dade county adjacent to Everglades National Park. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across South Florida. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets, parking lots and underpasses become submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible extensive impacts across portions of Southwest Florida and around and west of Lake Okeechobee. Potential impacts in this area include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible significant impacts across portions of Palm Beach County. Elsewhere across South Florida limited impacts are possible mostly associated with the possibility of seeing gusts to tropical storm force. * TORNADOES: Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across South Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible and or mandatory evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Miami FL around 5 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

