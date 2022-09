When you build it, they will come. Head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff have shown that the Seminoles are building towards success with a 4-0 start in 2022. The team is one win away from matching its total from the entire 2021 season and two wins away from going bowling for the first time in three years. Florida State is making progress and it's being noticed by the fan base.

